The NFL and the coronavirus: Dr. Anthony Fauci outlines what needs to happen for the 2020 season to go on schedule

The launch of the NFL schedule last week was a sign of the league's optimism regarding the viability of the 2020 season. It is based not only on the decline in coronavirus cases in the United States in the coming months, but also in increasing testing capabilities across the country so you can justify grabbing hundreds of thousands of tests for NFL staff over the course of the season.

However, the situation seems to be out of the NFL's hands.

"As for the football season and what the fall will be like: it will depend entirely on how effectively we as a society respond to the inevitable outbreak that will occur," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert in the United States, he told NBC Sports' Peter King over the weekend, referring to what he believes will be a second wave of infections in the fall and winter. "Now, even if the virus drops dramatically in June and July and August, as the virus begins to reappear in the fall, it would be a shame for me if we don't have all the mechanisms to prevent it from exploding again.

"In other words, enough tests to assess everyone who needs to be tested. Sufficient tests so that when someone becomes infected, you can track contact and isolation right away to keep the infection from spreading to a couple of infections into hundreds of infections. That's how you control an outbreak.

"So practically speaking, success or failure, the ability or not, to have a soccer season will depend on what I said … but what I really say is that it is unpredictable depending on how we respond in the fall."

This is why evidence availability is the key to determining whether the 2020 NFL season can unfold on time (and not at all). Fauci told King that "it is feasible,quot; for players with negative tests to compete in empty stadiums. He also said that stadiums are likely to receive fans at a third or a half capacity, depending on the level of infection in the community.

The NFL is reportedly hoping to have fans in the stadiums this season, preferably beginning week 1 to preserve the competitive balance.

But even in the best case scenario in the NFL, which is playing the season on time amid widespread testing, what if a player or team member tests positive?

"If you really want to be in a situation where you want to be absolutely safe, you would test all the players before the game. And you say: & # 39; Those who are infected: Sorry, you are marginalized. Those who are free: Enter and play … To be 100 percent sure, you have to do the test every day. But that's not practical and that's never going to happen. But you can drastically decrease if you test every Saturday night, Sunday for the morning and you say: OK, only negative the players play. "

Fauci also introduced King to the dangers of letting infected players enter the field.

"This is a respiratory virus, so it will spread by removing the virus," he said. "The problem with removing the virus is that if I have it in the nasal pharynx, it comes off and I wipe my hand against my nose. Now it's in my hand. You see, then I touch my chest or my thigh, then it's on my chest or thigh for at least a few hours. Sweat as such won't transmit it. But if people are in as close contact as soccer players on every play, then that's the perfect setup for broadcast.

"I think if there is an infected football player on the field, a center linebacker, a tackle, whoever it is, as soon as they hit the next guy, chances are they are transmitting viruses to that whole person."