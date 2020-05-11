The new leak reveals all the specifications of the iPhone 12, with storage from 128 GB – BGR

A new iPhone 12 rumor reveals details that were missing from previous leaks and rumors.

A well-known filter that revealed everything about the iPhone SE 2020 before the phone's launch has key details about the four new iPhone 12 phones.

Jon Prosser obtained the real names of the four devices, as well as the storage levels and prices of each of them.

The new coronavirus will impact a ton of new product launches this year, and the iPhone 12 might not skimp. The latest reports say the four iPhone 12 phones Apple is about to launch this fall may not be available in late September, as has been the case for most iPhones since Apple began hosting new iPhone events. in September. Some of them may see delays in the release date due to the current health crisis. Apple should be able to produce enough units by September, but the problem is that Apple has been forced to postpone visits to China to finalize the designs, as there are several travel bans that make travel impossible.

Apple is still expected to unveil the new iPhones in late summer, and a prominent filter says Apple has already finalized the specifications, product names, and pricing structure for the new series of phones. Some of the following details will sound familiar to you because we have known them for quite some time. But this is easily the best iPhone 12 buzz so far thanks to one key detail.

Jon Prosser is a YouTuber who made a name for himself as a leaker thanks to a variety of revelations that turned out to be accurate in recent months. It was the first to provide the correct Galaxy S20 pricing scheme for the United States, for example. His firsts were focused on Apple and he shared the correct details of the iPhone SE launch, including pricing and release date. At the same time, he provided many details about Apple's handling of the coronavirus crisis, as well as the company's plans for the iPhone 12.

Prosser is not alone, of course. The other day, we saw a significant leak from a different YouTuber that confirmed some specs for the iPhone 12, including new 120Hz displays, camera enhancements, and designs. But Prosser waited for that information to come out before publishing his latest findings. In a new episode in Front Page TechProsser listed the naming structure for the new iPhones, full specs, and pricing.

The new information aligns with other leaks, including a previous one from the YouTuber that says Apple will have four iPhone 12 models in stores this year, all with notched OLED screens at the top and 5G connectivity. Of course, TF International Securities Ming-Chi Kuo revealed all of that last year. But Prosser has also given us prices for these phones, revealing that the smallest iPhone 12 will start at $ 649 while versions of the iPhone 12 Pro will start at $ 999.

Today's leak gives us a very exciting new detail, and we've been waiting for a few years. The iPhone 12 is supposed to be Apple's first new iPhone series to abandon the 64GB storage tier.

Regardless of which version of the iPhone 12 you buy, the cheapest model will have 128GB of storage. 64GB of storage won't be enough in a world preparing to adopt 5G, especially considering that competing flagships already come with at least 128GB of built-in flash memory.

Prosser says the cheapest versions of the iPhone 12 will be called the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, and they will have identical specifications in addition to the screen and battery sizes. Both devices will come with BOE OLED displays that measure 5.4 inches and 6.1 inches, respectively. Common specifications will include the A14 chip, 5G connectivity, 4GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, and a dual-camera system on the back. The phones will also have an aluminum chassis. Battery life is not mentioned, but the larger 6.1-inch device should obviously include a larger battery. Pricing starts at $ 649 for the iPhone 12, and an additional $ 100 will bring you the same storage within the larger device.

Pro models will respect the same naming scheme as their predecessors. We're looking at the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Except for screen size and battery, the phones will feature the same set of specs, including several improvements over non-Pro phones.

We're looking at Samsung OLED displays that can support 120Hz ProMotion technology, assuming Apple is comfortable with compromising battery life. Prosser says Apple has yet to decide whether ProMotion technology will come to this year's iPhones. The hardware may support it, but it may be affected by the software if the battery life does not meet expectations. Even if enabled, the display can offer the 120Hz refresh rate only during certain activities, and then intelligently toggle to 60Hz for others.

Other specs include the A14 chip, 6GB of RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB of storage, triple-lens rear cameras with the addition of a LiDAR sensor and 5G connectivity. The price will be similar to that of iPhone 11 Pro phones, starting at $ 999 or $ 1,099 depending on the desired screen size.

As always with the iPhone 12 rumors, nothing is confirmed until Apple announces it. There may be a long time for things to change before the launch of Apple's iPhone 12. The full video follows below.