The National Day of Eating what you want is HERE! – Up News Info Detroit

Let's face it, dieting is difficult. Sometimes we fall back into those fattening foods that just seem to return to our kitchen, whether it's ice cream, donuts, bar-b-que, nachos or beer. Today you have a day off where you can satiate those cravings without guilt. Who knows, maybe tomorrow is the day for a walk around the block?

So the folks at National Today compiled a list from the Top Agency, a Miami-based public relations firm that conducted a survey that ranked the top 10 foods Americans would eat if their favorite foods didn't impact their waists.

1. Pizza –

According to Pizza.com, an average pizzeria in the United States uses 55 boxes a day, and we as Americans consume more than 251 MILLION pounds in pepperoni alone each year. 36% of Americans think pizza is the perfect breakfast food (I can't disagree with that logic). Three billion pizzas are sold annually in the United States, with approximately 5 billion pizzas sold worldwide, that's a huge chunk of the pie eaten here.

2. Pasta –

According to Pastafits.org, an average American eats 20 pounds. of pasta every year. Pasta is said to be the sixth highest food per capita in the country. As a nation, this equates to 5.95 billion pounds of pasta consumed each year. At an average price of $ 1.45 per pound, pasta has become an affordable staple on the table.

3. Burgers –

According to HomeOfTheHamburger.org, one of the earliest records of the classic burger dates back to Charlie Nagreen in 1885. He loaded a cart selling meatballs at a Wisconsin fair. At first, his idea didn't take off because people wanted a take-away option to see the exhibits. Being a resourceful entrepreneur, he rethought his idea and located some bread. He called them hamburgers because many German immigrants lived in the area, and named them after the city of Hamburg resonated with them. In Michigan, you don't have to go far for a good burger. In fact, the Cheeseburger at the Caseville Festival draws thousands of tourists in Jimmy Buffet attire and serves thousands of cheeseburgers on Michigan's thumb. We hope that with COVID-19 they will find a way to make it happen this year.

4. Ice cream –

According to IceCream.com, the favorite cold treatment dates back to the Greeks in the 5th century BC. C. Marco Polo brought ice cream to Europe in the 1300s and in 1776 the first ice cream parlor was opened in New York City. Today they say ice cream lives up to cookies as the best-selling gift in America. Vanilla is by far the most popular flavor here, but surprisingly New Zealand beats us in consumption. New Zealanders eat an average of 7.5 gallons of cold stuff every year.

5. Tacos or Burritos –

Given our distance from Mexico, it's no surprise that classic street food of tacos and burritos has arrived on our tables. Whether you like yours from a taco truck, a taco stand, or Taco Bell, tacos and Mexican cuisine are everyone's favorites. According to Dollarsfortacos.com, tacos are first recorded from a Spanish conquistador named Herman Cortes. His band of men were introduced to the cue by the Aztecs. Taco Bell, one of the largest fast food chains in the United States that sells Tex-Mex, started as Tia Taco by Glenn Bell in 1954. In 1962 it changed its name to Taco Bell. Taco Bell sells now sells billions of tacos and burritos each year.

6. Chocolate –

Chocolate is made from the seeds of the cocoa tree. CandyUSA.com says it takes 400 cocoa beans to make a pound of chocolate and two to four days to make a single bar of chocolate. Hershey & # 39; s, one of the largest chocolatiers in the US In the US, it produced over a billion pounds of chocolate in 2011. TheChocolateStore.com reports that Americans consume 2.8 billion pounds a year.

7. French fries –

Whether it's the fair or your favorite burger joint … topped with cheese, bacon, mayonnaise, or just plain old ketchup. "Freedom Fries,quot;, "chips,quot;, "frites,quot;, "fries,quot;, or whatever you call them, are loved by all. According to The Dailymeal.com, many say that potato chips started in Belgium, which shares a culture with its neighbor, France, as "potato chips." President Jefferson brought fries here when he served as the United States Minister in France. McDonald’s, one of the world's largest fry providers, outperforms everyone when it comes to potato chips. Of all the potatoes grown in the US In the USA, seven percent wash, cut, and make into McDonald's fries. Its proprietary recipe has 20 ingredients.

8. Donuts –

Who would have thought that fried dough filled with sweet fillings, or smeared with sweet icing would be just as good with a cup of milk or coffee? Mobile-Cuisine.com writes that Americans eat 10 billion donuts every year. In fact, we have many days dedicated to donut. January 12 is National Glazed Donut Day, the first Friday in June and November 5 is National Donut Days, June 8 is National Gelatin-Filled Donut Day, and September is the 14th National Donut Day. Cream Filled Donuts. Canada has more donut shops than any other country. Bonjour Canada!

9. Cake –

Whether it's a birthday, a wedding, a retirement, or any other occasion, the celebratory food is cake. Who doesn't leave their desk in the office with the simple mention of cake in the break room? Mobile-Cuisine reports that the cake dates back to the Romans when eggs and butter were added to basic bread recipes. Honey was added as a sweetener. The first mention of the birthday cake dates back to 1785. It is reported that 29% of US school districts. USA They banned bake sales as a fundraiser because children are becoming too obese.

10. Cookies –

Cookies are on par with ice cream as popular treats in America. Regarding cookies, Mobile-Cuisine says that in the USA. USA, Oreos, Chips Ahoy and Pepperidge Farm Milanos are the best-selling cookies. One of the nation's most recognized cookie vendors, the Girl Scouts, sells 200 million boxes of cookies each year according to rd.com. Thin Mints represents a quarter of all sales with Samoas / Caramel deLites in second place.

So what will you eat the day you eat what you want? The ideas are endless and it's up to you of course! You could have breakfast for dinner, take out takeaways from a new restaurant, enjoy that gift you save for special occasions or give your children the freedom to choose the menu tonight. Having a day out of your diet routine can satisfy those cravings and perhaps help you stay on track. Just don't overdo it, of course. You can share your indulgence online with the hashtag #eatwhatyouwantday.

information from National Today, Pizza.com, Pastafits.org, HomeofTheHamburger.org, Icecream.com, DollarsForTacos.com, Food Beast, CandyUSA, Reference.com, TheChocolateStore.com, Dailymeal.com, Mobile-Cuisine.com, Mentalfloss. com and RD.com contributed to this report.



