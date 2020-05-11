The most amazing celebrities with cooking shows

Amy Schumer is not a chef. But he is about to play one on television.

On Monday, May 11, the comedian and new mom become the last, and perhaps most unlikely, face of Food Network when their new show, appropriately titled Amy Schumer learns to cook, premieres on the cable channel. Self-filmed with the husband Chris Fischer, who happens to be a James Beard Prize-winning chef, while his family was quarantined during the global coronavirus pandemic, the show will give fans a glimpse into the couple's home life in the most unique circumstances, while Chris, who specializes in farm-to-table cooking, prepares some comfort food with Amy as his hilarious chef.

As unlikely as a marriage between Amy and the Food Network may seem, she is far from the first celebrity to break out of her obvious mastery of experience and enter the world of culinary television. While some only sign up to host competition series involving food, a few brave and confident in the kitchen have actually invited viewers into their own homes, sharing familiar recipes from the stars.