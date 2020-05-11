The latest photos of Porsha Williams with Living Doll, Pilar Jhena will brighten up your day. Check out this cute cake!

Porsha Williams shared some new photos on her social media account with her baby, Pilar Jhena. This cute girl is one of Instagram's favorite girls, that's for sure! See why PJ has fans below.

‘Happy Mother's Day to all❤️❤️ I wish you a day of relaxation and pampering! Visit www.PamperedByPorsha.com to get your sheets today! Ors ’Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said, "But this is Dennis with a bow … she is his twin and disgustingly cute so what was the shadow … Eva, the last baby, looks like her father too, what was her point?"

A follower posted: "The night I put the sheets on my bed, my husband said, 'Now I sleep with Porsha? 🙄 ". The next morning he woke up and said," Wow, Porsha was fine last night! "" I hate him! "

Another commenter said: Ambos Both just beautiful !!! Happy Mother's Day and thank you 4, read Porsha! "

One fan wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to your favorite team of housewives Porsha all day enjoy your boo,quot;, and someone else said to Porsha: "Happy Mother's Day!" I enjoyed how you read Eva … I hope they don't bring her back next season. "

Another follower of the RHOA Virtual Meeting: Novia Girlfriend, I am very proud of you! Porsha Williams has grown! You were enlightened at that meeting tonight. "

Porsha shared another beautiful set of photos with PJ: ‘Love of my !! Today I celebrate because God blessed me with you "@pilarjhena,quot;, captioned the photos.

A follower erupted over PJ and said, ‘Girl. Your baby looks like his dad. Why were you so angry about that? At the end of the day, the baby got the gens from his father, "and someone else posted," She is beautiful and looks like her father! "

In other news, PJ's father Dennis McKinley went out of his way to make sure the women in his life had a wonderful Mother's Day.

In the process, he teased that Porsha could be pregnant again.



