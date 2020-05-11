The government is likely to make the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for flight passengers – Latest news

New Delhi: The Center is likely to force people to have the Aarogya Setu mobile app installed on their phones while they take a flight after the shutdown, authorities said Monday. "Preliminary talks on how to make this app mandatory for air passengers have been held with airlines," government officials said, adding that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has not yet made a decision on the matter.

The mobile application helps users identify if they are at risk for COVID-19. It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid the coronavirus and its symptoms.



The app provides a color-coded designation to users based on their health status and travel history. It helps the user to know if he is around someone who has tested positive for the virus.

"If the proposal is approved by the Ministry of Aviation, passengers who do not have the application on their phone will not be able to board their flight," the officials said.

The third phase of the coronavirus blockade will end on May 17. The government has yet to make a decision regarding the resumption of commercial passenger flight services.

India has been under blockade since March 25 to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 67,100 people and has killed more than 2,200 so far in the country.

All commercial passenger flight operations have been suspended for the closing period. However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights approved by aviation regulator DGCA have been able to operate.