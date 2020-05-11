The German production team will only return to work in "safe conditions" – Up News Info

A collective of crew guilds from the German film and television industry, led by the German Society of Cinematographers, described the security conditions for the coronavirus, which they say must be met before they can return to work on set.

The Guild says that its members should only resume production if "safe conditions" are provided, including producers who ensure the necessary proactive equipment (masks, visors, disinfection fluids) are available, paid for by a hygiene specialist and tested daily for both actors and team.

A Guild representative told Up News Info that, by law, producers were responsible for the safety of their employees and that, in the current climate, that covered these coronavirus preventive measures. They added that they had not yet received a response from producer organizations since the conditions were sent to them last week.

The terms are also endorsed by the Association of German Actors, the German Association of TV Camera Operators, the German Association of Film Editors, the German Association of Lighting and Grip Department, the German Association of Film Sound Professionals and the Association German Stunt.

Along with the guidelines developed by the German unions, you should also consult the new Standard on Occupational Safety provided by the Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, and the Basic Safety Rules provided by the European Film Commission Network.

"We want to shoot in safe conditions," the Guild emphasized in a statement.

The full catalog of guidelines is available here (in German), below are the key requirements it outlines.