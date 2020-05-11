The German production team will only return to work in "safe conditions" – Up News Info

A collective of crew guilds from the German film and television industry, led by the German Society of Cinematographers, described the security conditions for the coronavirus, which they say must be met before they can return to work on set.
The Guild says that its members should only resume production if "safe conditions" are provided, including producers who ensure the necessary proactive equipment (masks, visors, disinfection fluids) are available, paid for by a hygiene specialist and tested daily for both actors and team.
A Guild representative told Up News Info that, by law, producers were responsible for the safety of their employees and that, in the current climate, that covered these coronavirus preventive measures. They added that they had not yet received a response from producer organizations since the conditions were sent to them last week.
The terms are also endorsed by the Association of German Actors, the German Association of TV Camera Operators, the German Association of Film Editors, the German Association of Lighting and Grip Department, the German Association of Film Sound Professionals and the Association German Stunt.
Along with the guidelines developed by the German unions, you should also consult the new Standard on Occupational Safety provided by the Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, and the Basic Safety Rules provided by the European Film Commission Network.
"We want to shoot in safe conditions," the Guild emphasized in a statement.
The full catalog of guidelines is available here (in German), below are the key requirements it outlines.
- The producer guarantees the necessary protective equipment (masks, visors, disinfection liquids).
- There is a special independent hygiene agent on set who must be paid by the producer. The instructions of the hygiene agent must be obeyed.
- The risk assessment must be carried out properly for any action and event in production.
- Social distancing and the conditions of places and transport are absolutely relevant.
- At any point in the production process there are only absolutely essential people in one place or in the same place. Any type of grouping or close work with each other is strictly prohibited.
- No self-service in catering and personalized glasses, etc.
- Everyone in the film industry must accept that pandemic circumstances increase the time required to produce, and even more personnel are needed to carry out the job in safe conditions (i.e. cleaning and disinfection personnel).
- Daily tests of actors / actresses and crew on set are mandatory and are performed by the producer.
- Anyone who feels sick or shows signs of illness may not go to work, but has to visit a doctor or stay home. No one will be blamed in any way due to the absence caused by reasonable suspicions of having been infected.
