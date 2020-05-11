The game shows the utmost respect and love for your two baby moms in love tributes

Rapper The Game is a proud father of three children: King Justice Taylor, Harlem Caron Taylor, and California Dream Taylor, who he shares with two amazing mothers.

For Mother's Day, the California MC and reality TV star wrote two love messages to Aleska and Tiffney Cambridge.

The game showed the utmost respect and maturity for your baby moms.

See this post on Instagram Yes, man … look here, if you want to see what the perfect baby mom looks like, here is the photo. Almost 18 years old, not a single argument or fight, and her motherhood is at the next shhhhh level in urrrrthang. A-Boogie … my daughter, Crenshaw's calmest and most innocent girl that night … I am so thankful for not only meeting you that day but for giving me the opportunity to take you on a date back then because God only knows what you saw on that bald head, tattooed, khaki 50 on the waist, saggy pants, he never left home without his gun, dressed in a red cloth, directly from the head of the Compton gang, ahhhhh boy … but he must It must have been something because I have the digits and the rest is history … Our baby is almost 17 years old and I will give him all the credit for raising him, especially during the early stages of my career, when he was sometimes absent due to his demand. You supported my dream and you held our son when I did. I appreciate you more than these words can show. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for my son. I love him and everything he has become and that is only due to everything you have instilled in him. I will only be responsible for your nose … the rest is all you are, girl. "Happy Mother's Day,quot;. Enjoy it…. I love you jayceon A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on May 10, 2020 at 9:19 a.m. PDT

He wrote: "I literally sat here for an hour and thought about how to start and end this post to no avail. There are many things I want to tell you about what you have done in my life as a mother to my children, but I cannot point one thing out in the I have to focus because you have broken the barrier when it comes to motherhood … So I thought it would be better to let the words flow … Tiffney, you are a mother bomb. Our children are so beautiful, educated and wise even in their first years. Years. We have plenty of time to sit still, but so far you have done an amazing job as a mother. The love you give them is completely different from anything I have ever witnessed in my life and deserves more than I can give you in return. So strong, so sophisticated and I've seen you take out two babies and I can really tell you, since then you've made it so easy to be a parent. From the moment you wake up, to the moment you close your eyes for the night … you're being 100% parental. That is the reason why after 13 and almost ten years our children are below you every time I look for them. I bet it feels good, huh? Having two little people who love you so much. Two people you created, bored, and raised to be as amazing as you are. Wow … what a damn mom you are. Especially for my daughter … what a role model. She should be and I bet she's very happy to have you as a mother. The way he loves me is only proof that you have shaped his heart, almost identical to what is yours and your mother, that God rest his soul. You had the best teacher and that has passed a generation to our son and I am very honored that she has you. She may look like me, but trust her to be ALL OF YOU. I do not want to smoke with TWIN LEOS hahaha … I also thank you also for my son, who is my pride and my twin flame. In part, I love my children with you … thanks for them and all that you are … This is your day and I promise not to let anyone steal your joy … Happy Mother's Day and I love you – Jayceon. 🙏🏾 "

Many applauded The Game for its beautifully written words.

One fan said: “Beautiful words. Beautiful family. Beautiful children Beautiful woman. "

Another commenter shared: “In fact, it is a great achievement to raise children standing with a parent like the Game. Congratulations to them. "

The game lived up to the circumstances.



