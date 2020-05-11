The future continues on Twitter ranting after a DNA test allegedly confirms him as Eliza Reign's baby

WENN / Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; Life Is Good & # 39; expresses frustration in a series of tweets just hours after paying Mother's Day tribute to the other six women with whom she shares children.

Future he may have reacted to reports of his paternity test results. Just hours after sending Mother's Day wishes to the six women he shares children with, the rapper "Life Is Good" is beaten with claims that a DNA test he conducted showed him to be the father of the daughter of Eliza Reign, and it doesn't take her long to post a series of cryptic tweets.

On Monday, May 11, the 36-year-old man launched his online tirade by posting for the first time: "Keep pushing." He followed it up with stronger statements: "Teach these morons how to keep their businesses off the Internet …" and "Go on the Internet." Minutes later, he returned to Twitter to write: "I can't tell the truth, I have to log out." Her last tweet simply said, "Mask."

The future launched Twitter Rant

Future came out with the series of tweets shortly after The Shade Room reported that the results of its DNA test have again coincided with Eliza Reign's daughter. The outlet claimed that the results were "announced during a court appearance." The rapper was ordered to undergo the test in February in the midst of his fatherhood battle with Eliza.

Before launching his Twitter speech, Future also tried "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"star Masika Kalysha, who shared a part of his mind about the DNA results report, "went nuts and sent that happy late Mother's Day tweet sent to the fleet." In response to his comment, Future replied: "@masikakalysha you know me in real life … find someone else to comment on!"

Future counted Masika Kalysha

Just a few hours earlier, Future was celebrating his exes who had given him their children. In separate tweets, he particularly paid tribute to Mother's Day to Joie Chavis, India J, Brittni Mealy, Jessica Smith and Ciara. While writing a long one for many of them, the MC kept a simple one for Ciara when he published: "Happy Mother's Day Ci … The baby's future is life, cherish yourself."

The future wished her ex happy mothers day

Meanwhile, Future has stepped up his defamation case against Eliza days earlier. In court documents he filed on May 4, he accused her of turning her world upside down to create job opportunities for her. He also alleged that his false claims about him and their relationship caused him to suffer from "tremendous emotional distress."