The feds relocate Tekashi 6ix9ine after the fan regrets him!

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been enjoying his revived fame, but while flossing for the Gram, he inadvertently gave up his location, and the feds were forced to relocate the infamous snitch.

A woman, who lived across the street from 6ix9ine's house, filmed the rapper, who was showing off his million dollar chain, and shared the video on his social media.

