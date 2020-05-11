The feds relocate Tekashi 6ix9ine after the fan regrets him!

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been enjoying his revived fame, but while flossing for the Gram, he inadvertently gave up his location, and the feds were forced to relocate the infamous snitch.

A woman, who lived across the street from 6ix9ine's house, filmed the rapper, who was showing off his million dollar chain, and shared the video on his social media.

Tekashi was widely believed to have rejected the protection of witnesses after stealing from his gang mates, the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Or will your protection end when your house arrest ends on July 31?

Tekashi enjoyed his first Instagram Live session on Friday, where two million people tuned in to see his call are enemies before releasing his new single.

It seems that the snitch pays …