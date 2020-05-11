The emotional monologue by Michael Jordan from & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; focuses on your leadership style

Being Michael Jordan's teammate meant there was a good chance that your season would end with a championship parade. It also meant that it could become the man's personal punching bag without warning.

Sunday's episodes of "The Last Dance,quot; delved into Jordan's leadership brand, which was expressed in layman's terms by former Bulls teammate Will Perdue.

"Make no mistake. He was an idiot. He was an asshole," said Perdue. "He crossed the line multiple times. But as time goes by and you think about what he was trying to accomplish, yes, he was a great teammate."

MORE: "The Glove,quot; slowing down MJ? Jordan laughs at Gary Payton

Jordan chided Scott Burrell. He hit Steve Kerr in the eye. He hit the hearts of his teammates when he entered the gym like a great white shark that smelled of blood in the water.

The practice images from Episode 7 showed Jordan shooting the following phrases:

"Trash. Don't bring those bulls …"

"Shoot a tray, you idiot!"

"Go sit your butts! Gametime!"

"That's nine, b—!"

"Take this free kick, ho."

More than 20 years after his last season with the Bulls, Jordan was asked about his leadership style and how he could never be seen as a "good guy." His response gave the ESPN documentary series arguably its most powerful moment through eight episodes.

"When people see this, they're going to say, 'Well, he wasn't really a good guy. He may have been a tyrant.'" Well that's you because you never won anything. I wanted to win, but I wanted them to win and be part of that too. I don't have to do this. I only do it because it's who I love. This is how I played the game. That was my mentality. If you don't want to play that, don't play that way. It breaks. "

%MINIFYHTML6020e95350e1a172faacd814fe2b344916%

Following the broadcast of Episodes 7 and 8, ESPN's Scott Van Pelt asked former Bulls guard B.J. Armstrong about that particular moment. Armstrong had a unique perspective on Jordan after playing both with and against him, and allegedly provided additional motivation for Jordan as a member of the Hornets during the 1998 NBA playoff semi-final round.

"I was always a little nervous about this because for those who knew him, and we can all say that he's competitive, and he was tough, and all of those things, the truth is, if we really pulled him out, he saw a man. He saw a person who really loved the game, "Armstrong said. "It wasn't about fame. It wasn't about all the little things that came with it. Yes, he was this Air Jordan character and figure, but honestly, I loved him."

"I can see how you can say, 'Yeah, maybe it was hard to play with him.' When you take a look inside and see that someone cared so much about the game of basketball, it was always the first and most important thing in their And that's what I knew about him then, that's what I know about him now. "

"The Last Dance,quot; has shown us sides of Jordan that we've never seen before, but it also leaves some questions on the table.

Jordan "attracted people when he didn't want to be dragged,quot;, but how many times was it really necessary? Could he have learned something from Scottie Pippen, who was there to pick up his teammates much more frequently than Jordan? Do the ends always justify the means? In that final sequence, was Jordan trying to convince viewers, his teammates, or himself that his mindset was the only way to achieve his goals?

The call for a break left that topic behind, but it was a fascinating look in the mind of the final competitor. For better or for worse, this is how Jordan played the game.