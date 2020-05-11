The death of Mike Labinjo, a former CFL and NFL player, was considered "suspicious,quot; by Calgary police

The death of former Calgary stampmaker Mike Labinjo has been declared "suspicious,quot; by Calgary police on Monday. Labinjo was found dead at his home on September 21, 2018, and the cause of death was not immediately known at the time. The police did not believe that his death was criminal in nature.

However, Calgary police said they received new information as family members reported that many of Labinjo's personal belongings had disappeared from his home. The police department conducted a burglary investigation that concluded that numerous sports memorabilia and items were stolen from his home immediately after his death.

Among the items stolen from Labinjo's house were two championship rings with his name inscribed on them: one from the 2005 Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship victory and the other from his 2008 Gray Cup victory with the Stampeders. Police said the rings have not been recovered and that four suspects are believed to be involved in the crime.

"We request the public's help to identify four suspects who are believed to be responsible for the theft of the stolen items and to notify us of their current whereabouts," Calgary police said in a statement. "Investigators believe these people may also be aware of the circumstances surrounding Labinjo's death."

Labinjo's family is also asking for the public's assistance.

"He was a gentle, hardworking, kind and young soul who knows how to smile to anyone if they are not having a good day. That is Michael," says Margaret, the mother of Mike Labinjo. "Michael, you didn't deserve to die this way." pic.twitter.com/yLkfw1vVdH – Sammy Hudes (@SammyHudes) May 11, 2020

He was 38 years old at the time of his death, having played four seasons with the Stampeders after a three-year career in the NFL. In the CFL, he had 61 tackles, six sacks and two fumble recoveries, helping the Stampeders win the 2008 Gray Cup.

Labinjo played a total of 10 NFL games with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts and was a third-round pick for Calgary in the 2003 Draft CFL.