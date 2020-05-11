The CW Acquires 'Swamp Thing', Canadian Drama 'Coroner' and UK Comedy 'Dead Pixels' – Up News Info

The CW has acquired scripted series Swamp Thing, based on the DC character, along with the Canadian drama Judge of instruction and a half hour of British comedy Dead pixels, from BBC Studios, in their American debuts. Everything will be released in streaming and on the network's free ad streaming platforms. Bind previously announced Tell me a story, from CBS All Access. Release dates and times will be announced later.

The CW is known for using series with acquired scripts as summer programming. This year is different as there is a lot of uncertainty about when the TV series may start to come amid the coronavirus pandemic, so CW may use some of the acquisitions for late summer or fall to give more originals. time to produce new episodes. CW is expected to reveal its fall schedule on Thursday.

Swamp Thing premiered on May 31, 2019 on the DC Universe and aired for one season. Follow Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) as she investigates what appears to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana, but when a mysterious creature emerges from the murky marsh, she finds herself facing the nightmares of a supernatural world. Where no one is safe. The series also stars Virginia Madsen, Andy Bean, Henderson Wade, Derek Mears, Maria Sten, and Jeryl Prescott with Jennifer Beals and Will Patton.

Based on the DC characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, Swamp Thing It is produced by Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series is produced by James Wan, Mark Verheiden, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear, and Len Wiseman.

Muse Entertainment



Judge of instruction (two seasons) is a one-hour character-directed drama about Dr. Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan), a newly appointed and widowed coroner investigating any suspicious, unnatural, or sudden death in Toronto. Each death takes Jenny to a new arena in the city and raises interesting topics … Jenny harnesses her intuition, as well as her intellect and heart, while solving cases along with the help of Homicide Detective Donovan "Mac" McAvoy (Roger Cross ), a man who is not afraid to challenge the status quo; pathologist Dr. Dwayne Allen (Lovell Adams-Gray), his assistant River Baitz; and Alison Trent (Tamara Podemski), Jenny's assistant who keeps it real. And while Jenny solves mysterious deaths, she also deals with clinical anxiety, a teenage son, Ross (Ehren Kassam), who is still mourning the death of his father, and the possibility of starting a new relationship with the enigmatic Liam (Éric Bruneau. ).

Created by Jon Brown (Succession), Dead pixels (one season) follows Meg (Alexa Davies), Nicky (Will Merrick) and Usman (Sargon Yelda) who are obsessed with the online fantasy game "Kingdom Scrolls". Meg would happily shorten a date to go home and defend Castle Blackfinger. Nicky thinks that Vince Vaughn's mistaken broadcast as Tanadaal in the movie "Kingdom Scrolls" is an international outrage. And Usman has made a plywood lid for your child's playard, so he can play in peace. Oh, and Nicky is definitely not interested in Meg. That would be a cliche. Dead Pixels is divided equally between the tragicomic real lives of the characters and their computer-animated misadventures in "Kingdom Scrolls".

Executive Produced by Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain, Phil Clarke and Jon Brown, Dead pixels is a Various Artists Limited production for Channel 4 that airs on E4 in the UK and is distributed by BBC Studios.