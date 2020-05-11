The creator of the failed iBackPack agrees not to use crowdfunding again

Doug Monahan, the creator of the failed crowdfunding project iBackPack, is settling for the Federal Trade Commission and has agreed never to return to crowdfunding. The settlement, filed today, comes after more than a year of back and forth between the agency and Monahan, who served as her own attorney in the case. The FTC sued Monahan over claims that she misused the nearly $ 800,000 it raised from Kickstarter and Indiegogo to bring the backpacks to life and instead spent the money on personal expenses and bitcoin. The agreement states that Monahan does not agree to any crime.

iBackPack launched on Indiegogo in 2015 and again on Kickstarter in 2016. Monahan called it a bag of the future that would "revolutionize,quot; users' lives. They could charge all their devices from the backpack, which also featured a built-in gun holster, Kevlar, RFID-locked pockets, a Bluetooth speaker, and a mobile hotspot for a portable Wi-Fi connection. Thousands of people financed the exchanges on the two platforms.

Monahan told him The edge last year he turned to crowdfunding after seeing the success of one of Kickstarter's best-known and failed devices: a cooler with a Bluetooth speaker, USB chargers, and a built-in blender. It raised more than $ 13 million on Kickstarter and later sparked its own state investigation for failing to deliver units.

Photo by Marie De Jesus for The Verge

"I saw the Coolest Cooler, and I'm thinking,‘ Jesus, if people are going to give $ 14 million to a cooler For the love of God they only use it every weekend, so what do they need? he asks. "They need a backpack. Everyone uses backpacks … Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd get $ 800,000 and the FTC would breathe through my neck calling me a lying thief, cheat and cheat."

Five years after the first launch of its campaign, few sponsors have received a bag. Monahan shipped some beta units, but the vast majority of sponsors never got anything for the money they promised. The sponsors organized into a Facebook group with the mission of getting reimbursements and locating Monahan. Sponsors contacted the FTC, along with the Better Business Bureau, and delved into their past and left everything they found, such as tax liens, their address, and their favorite Austin restaurant, on the Facebook group.

It turned out at the FTC suing Monahan. In May 2019, the agency alleged that Monahan was operating a "misleading crowdfunding scheme,quot; and that he "had used much of the funds for himself." Monahan claims she did nothing wrong, and that companies simply fail sometimes. He also blamed the lithium-ion batteries and the recall of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. The iBackPack saga happened around that time, and Monahan said he was not comfortable sending the batteries because someone could have died.

In an interview with The edge Earlier this year, Monahan said she was considering a deal as long as she had permission to send the backpacks to her sponsors. Today's agreement stipulates that you are allowed to do so, but without asking sponsors for more money or using crowdfunding. The agreement also suggests that sponsors will not receive a refund for their backpacks. The monetary judgment of $ 797,502.20 is suspended, establishing the agreement, as long as Monahan accurately represents her financial statement to the agency.

Photo by Marie De Jesus for The Verge

The judge has yet to sign this agreement, but both sides have agreed to it. This agreement also ensures that Monahan keeps the agency aware of his whereabouts and maintains records related to his business for the next 20 years.

This makes iBackPack the second crowdfunding campaign to reach an agreement with the FTC. The agency only investigated one creator once, Erik Chevalier, who raised over $ 122,000 for a board game and then sold the sponsor data to outside companies. The game was never shipped. The FTC struck a deal with Chevalier for about $ 112,000 and ordered him to stop disclosing or benefiting from clients' personal information.

Monahan's case will likely serve as a benchmark for crowdfunding that went wrong. Often times, crowdfunding-funded gadgets aren't shipped or delayed for years, but few get to the point where the FTC feels it should and can step in to provide sponsorship with clarity and justice.