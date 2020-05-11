The creator of & # 39; Deadpool & # 39; criticizes Marvel for the film's third delay

20th Century Fox

Blaming the studio for the uncertain green light of & # 39; Deadpool 3 & # 39 ;, comic writer Rob Liefeld says in a new interview: & # 39; They are the reason it is not happening & # 39 ;.

Up News Info – Following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney in 2019 "dead Pool"He is now part of the expanded Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Rob Liefeld, the creator of Merc with the Mouth, is not very happy with the way the studio handles the film franchise for his antihero character.

Despite the success of "Deadpool 2"the third film still has no official green light, which means"Deadpool 3"It is not coming soon. As eager as the fans who have been waiting for a new installment of the Ryan ReynoldsFrom the film series, Liefeld blames Marvel for the film's third delay.

Liefeld expresses his discomfort in the studio during an interview with ComicBook.com's "Talking Shop". "I blame Marvel … I blame Marvel that hasn't happened yet," he says. "They're the reason it's not happening. Whatever the puzzle or doesn't fit into his master plan, commission it. Okay, commission it. You know if Frank Frazetta was still around, you'd say, 'Frank paints for me. "

Thinking that Reynolds should have the power of all three probes as he wishes, Liefeld adds: "If Ryan is doing & # 39; Deadpool 3 & # 39; right now, it's because Marvel hasn't allowed it to be like this yet and that's it. What I say. Do I have a lot of faith in that system? Dude, I have no idea. So this is where I'm not, I'm not giving you the answers you want. I'm as if, yes. See if it happens, excellent. "

Expressing even more his skepticism that "Deadpool 3" will arrive soon considering Marvel's tight schedule for the next three years, the comic writer says, "How old will I be when that happens?" He continues to share, "And I literally used to say, yes, Mark Ruffalo, Hulk and Deadpool would make a fun movie right? But neither of these guys is getting younger, okay? "

Although there is still no official green light for "Deadpool 3", Reynolds has been brainstorming ideas for the third film. "We are working on that now with the entire team," Reynolds said in "Live with Kelly and Ryan "in December.

Unlike Liefeld, the Canadian heartthrob was apparently excited by the fact that Deadpool is now part of the MCU. "We are at Marvel, which are the big leagues all of a sudden," he said enthusiastically. "It's kind of crazy."