The cast of Office The Office 'recreates Show's wedding dance for Zoom Marriage – Up News Info

The cast of The office He's gathered for a very special wedding at Zoom, recreating Jim and Pam's memorable wedding entry dance in the iconic sitcom.

It all happened in Office weekly YouTube series of student quarantine John Krasinski Good news. Maryland couple John and Susan are big fans of the show and sent Krasinski a video of John's proposal. John had re-enacted how Jim Halpert (Krazinski) asked Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) to marry him. The office. "He knelt down and like Jim said," I can't wait any longer, "Susan recalled.

Krasinski was so excited when he saw the video that he became an ordained minister online so he could officiate his wedding. Krasinski even reunited the couple's close friends and family at Zoom and performed the ceremony immediately. Country music star Zac Brown performed the music. Jenna Fischer offered a toast directly from the script for the episode: "One day your children are going to assume that their parents are soul mates, and in their case they are right." Then almost the entire cast, including Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Jenna Fischer, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Núñez, and Creed Bratton, joined the wedding celebration at video. danced with Chris Brown's song "Forever".

You can indicate until the 7:30 mark in the video above and see how everything unfolds.