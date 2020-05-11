The cast of Lizzie McGuire gathered for a virtual table Read

We may have to wait a while (or forever) to know Lizzie McGuire, but Hilary Duff has brought us the next best thing.
In a 44-minute Instagram video, Duff and the original cast of Lizzie McGuire gathered for a virtual table reading an episode, and may or may not be the first episode of Lizzie McGuire you think when you think about the show: the bra episode! What aired on May 11, 2001!
The meeting featured Duff, Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire) Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire) Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire) Adam Lamberg (Fat), Lalaine (Miranda), Davida Williams (Claire) Ashlie Brillault (Kate) Kyle downs (who played Larry Tudgeman, but was reading David Carradine's lines), writers Nina and Jeremy Bargiel, and Jake Thomas' former writer and father, Bob Thomas, who narrated while reading the table. Duff also had a little animated Lizzie at his side.
The event started with an introduction by Duff, who explained that this was Jake Thomas' idea before introducing the cast and writers. Then everyone tried to sing the title song, and let's just say it's clear they didn't practice that ahead of time.
You can watch the video below!
We were supposed to be getting closer to the new episodes of Lizzie McGuire, with Lizzie turning 30, but the project was halted when there were creative differences between Disney and original creator Terri Minsky. Minsky left as a showrunner, and a new showrunner had not been announced.
In February, Duff alluded to Disney having a problem with the adult material on the show, and Minsky told Variety that he expected his episodes to still be seen.
"I am very proud of the two episodes we did," she said. "Hilary has an understanding of Lizzie McGuire in her 30s who needs to be seen. It's a wonderful thing to watch. I would love for the show to exist, but ideally I would love if she could get that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show we were doing. That is the part where I am completely in the dark. It is important to me that this program be important to people. I felt like I wanted to make a program that was worthy of that kind of devotion. "
Lizzie McGuire aired on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004.
