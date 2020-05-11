The cast of Lizzie McGuire gathered for a virtual table Read

We may have to wait a while (or forever) to know Lizzie McGuire, but Hilary Duff has brought us the next best thing.

In a 44-minute Instagram video, Duff and the original cast of Lizzie McGuire gathered for a virtual table reading an episode, and may or may not be the first episode of Lizzie McGuire you think when you think about the show: the bra episode! What aired on May 11, 2001!

The meeting featured Duff, Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire) Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire) Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire) Adam Lamberg (Fat), Lalaine (Miranda), Davida Williams (Claire) Ashlie Brillault (Kate) Kyle downs (who played Larry Tudgeman, but was reading David Carradine's lines), writers Nina and Jeremy Bargiel, and Jake Thomas' former writer and father, Bob Thomas, who narrated while reading the table. Duff also had a little animated Lizzie at his side.