The cast of ‘Caroline In The City’ meets for ‘Stars In The House’ – Up News Info

Twenty-five years after the first Caroline in town The episode was filmed, the cast led by Lea Thompson will gather to read the pilot script and chat with the hosts and viewers of Stars In The House tomorrow night.

The meeting was announced today by Stars hosts and executive producers Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. Thompson (Caroline), Malcolm Gets (Richard), Amy Pietz (Annie), Eric Lutes (Del), Andy Lauer (Charlie), Tom LaGrua (Rowing), John Mariano (Johnny) and Jason Workman (Jeff) will participate in the virtual meeting ). Caroline's creator Marco Pennette will also be on board.

The cast and creator are expected to share behind-the-scenes anecdotes in addition to reading, and answer viewers' questions.

Cast of "Caroline in the City"

"They say you can never go home," Pennette said in a statement, "but thanks to Stars in the house apparently you can. It has been wonderful to visit again Caroline in town and its talented cast. And despite the fact that many things have changed since we shot this pilot 25 years ago, the story of a young woman who seeks love in the big city is timeless. ”

As with everything Stars episodes, the meeting is held in support of The Actors Fund. The new episode will air live on Tuesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET on the YouTube channel Stars In The House and on starsinthehouse.com. Visits are free, but donations to The Actors Fund and their COVID-19 efforts are encouraged.

Recent Stars meetings have included the casts of Melrose Place, Frasier, Glee, Desperate Housewives, SCTV and White collar, among others. The episodes can be seen on Stars YouTube and websites.