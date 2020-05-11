The cast of & # 39; Orphan Black & # 39; will meet for the virtual table of two episodes Leer – Up News Info

The cast of BBC America & # 39; s Orphan Black will meet for a table reading of two episodes scheduled for Mental Health Awareness in May and the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

The table reading from episodes 106 and 107 of the show's critically acclaimed first season will air from Orphan Black's official Facebook page on Sunday, May 17 at 3 PM ET. Spectators will be encouraged to support the CenterLink and Sistering charities.

Those confirmed for the table reading are Tatiana Maslany, Emmy winner, such as Alison, Cosima, Sarah and Helena; Maria Doyle Kennedy as Mrs. S; Jordan Gavaris as Felix; Kristian Bruun as Donnie; Kevin Hanchard as Detective Art Bell; Dylan Bruce as Paul; Evelyne Brochu as Dra. Delphine Cormier; Josh Vokey as Scott; Michael Mando as Vic; Inga Cadranel as Detective Angela DeAngelis; Eric Johnson as Chad Norris; Natalie Lisinska as Ainsley; and Kathryn Alexandre acting double; along with co-creators Graeme Manson and John Fawcett, executive producer Kerry Appleyard, writer Will Pascoe, and co-producer Mackenzie Donaldson.

“Kristian Bruun and I started talking about the idea of ​​having an OB meeting when everything was closed. We wanted to show love to the Clone Club and help raise some money for people who are disproportionately affected during this difficult time, ”said Maslany. “We chose two charities, CenterLink and Sistering Toronto. CenterLink supports more than 250 LGBTQ community centers worldwide. Our LGBTQ fans have always been profoundly important to us. Sistering Toronto helps at-risk and socially isolated women and transgender people in Toronto, who certainly are in dire need of support, resources and health care right now. In addition to raising funds, we look forward to bringing some joy to fans, something intimate just for them, making them feel connected to the Clone Club community, even if we are very far apart. "

You can watch a teaser below.