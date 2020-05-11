The best road trip companion

Vava 4K Dash Cam The | $ 180 | Amazon

In January, I first met Vava as a media assistant at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There they introduced me to their 4K dash camera, the first company to sport the Vava nickname, unlike TaoTronics, another brand from the same family of products you'll find in Amazon's search results. Whether you know Vava for its cheap but surprisingly high-quality headphones (TaoTronics) OR its cheap but surprisingly high-quality battery packs (RAVPower), you've likely come across the brand at some point in your shopping career at line.

the Vava 4K dash cam in particular it is a unique product in a category full of indistinguishable clones. That does not mean that dash cameras are not important; Having one allows you to conveniently store, in a micro SD cardSolid evidence of any unfortunate automotive collision that crashes your way. But what if your dash camera also served as a lens on the unmistakable joys of driving? Whether you're sailing aimlessly or traveling by road to a distant destination, have you never wanted to capture and then share the picturesque sights along the way?

I thought that was what I would be doing when Vava sent me her 4K in-dash camera earlier this year. Little did he know that the road trips he used to take, for example, from New York to Burlington, Vermont or south of Asheville, North Carolina, would be shelved until the end of a global pandemic. But then I realized that while I was using my car to do essential grocery shopping and take short walks around the state, the roads are sterile in the city that never sleeps, and the drivers are reckless. Many of the parking lots are now closed on weekends, leaving car owners to fend for themselves on the side of the street.

There has never been a more critical time to keep a dash camera in your car, to secure it against other drivers on the road and careless pedestrians roaming the streets. If ultra high definition quality is a must, the Vava 4K dash camera is a solid choice. Its complementary application (iOS/ /Android), although limited, it is intuitive and practical. With it, you can view your loop library, or automatically recorded clips, emergency videos, and my personal favorite "snapshots" taken with the included IR remote control of the same name.

While I haven't found a way to extend these videos beyond the default 20-second limit (even if I was able to increase the limit for automatic loops to a total of 3 minutes), the bite-sized footage I captured turned out to be be The perfect length for sharing on social media, which turns out to be central to the identity of the Vava 4K dash camera. Beyond the impressive capabilities of its Sony night vision sensors, the camera is the perfect container for drivers to share their experiences online, along with a wide selection of filters for the automaker.

Image: Gabe Carey

Plus, you can view trip logs in the Vava Dash app, with snapshots, loops, and emergencies linked to each location. It's like the way the Photos app is selected on my phone. You have the option to sort images and videos in reverse chronological order or by location in the Trip Log menu. These travel logs can be used to create driving journals that contain the log, a title of less than 40 words, and an associated image to remind you why you saved it.

One thing worth noting about the Vava 4K dash camera is that it doesn't come with a memory card. After a relatively straightforward installation process, except for replacing the poor quality adhesive strips with a more reliable cable management solution, I realized I did not have a replacement microSD card, then bought one and found that it did not. I had the correct KIND of microSD card. Save yourself the trouble and pick up the U3-class 128GB Samsung EVO Select before you make the same mistake as me. Trust me, you will need the extra space to shoot at 4K.

Although the minutiae of the Vava 4K dash cam functions continue to elude me, overall I'm impressed. The remote snapshot control, its killer app, so to speak, provides a visual reference to my friends and family in the wild west that is New York traffic amid an on-site shelter. On weekends, a 320 mAh battery keeps her alive to ensure days of uninterrupted surveillance in the street parking lot. And someday, I hope, I'll be able to use it as originally intended, to take Instagram-worthy photos documenting panoramic tours of rural and urban America and everything in between.