The beauty salon at Loveland is overwhelmed by customers clamoring for haircuts, trims, and color.

By Markian Hawryluk, Kaiser Health News

LOVELAND – The Blush Beauty Bar had been closed for 48 days as a result of orders to stay home to stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But last Tuesday, the store in this city of nearly 80,000 residents, about 50 miles north of Denver, finally reopened its doors after orders were partially lifted on May 1.

It was reserved on its first day, and for each day the rest of the month. After seven weeks of isolation, it seems that people desperately want to cut their hair.

Still, when Colorado attempts a smooth reopening, the three-person staff has had to adjust to a new way of doing business. Even before the salon opened its doors on Tuesday, employees had to rearrange its interior, removing seats in the waiting area and moving the counter to one side, allowing one customer at a time to wait 6 feet away at a place marked with an X with blue ribbon.

At the last minute before the salon reopened, stylist Diamond Herrera, 22, and receptionist Desi Orr, 19, tested the new non-contact forehead thermometers, as owner Mindy Bodley, 40, reminded them of the new procedures.

As child care facilities, tattoo parlors, and business offices reopen here, they must navigate new government guidelines designed to balance a reboot of the economy with the prospect of reigniting the pandemic, all without scaring the panic. the clients. In fact, a survey conducted in late April by Healthier Colorado and The Colorado Health Foundation found that 64% of Colorado residents support a stay-at-home policy to curb the spread of the coronavirus, even if that means companies will remain closed.

At 10 a.m., Orr left to meet his first client, Amy Eldridge, 45, who had called from his car to announce his arrival. Orr used the new thermometer to confirm that Eldridge did not have a fever and then checked to see if he had brought a face mask. Customers can also purchase a fabric one for $ 10 when they arrive.

"Have you been sick in the last 14 days?" Orr asked him. "Have you been around someone who has been sick in the past 14 days?" Do you have any flu-like symptoms?

Answering no to all three, Eldridge was allowed to enter. But the first problem arose when Orr realized that the door had been locked behind her. It was part of the new protocol: clients are not allowed without an appointment, so the door remains closed.

Once inside, Eldridge was asked to wash his hands before sitting down in the black leather lounge chair, placing his bag and keys in a plastic box next to him.

