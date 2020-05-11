The beauty salon at Loveland is overwhelmed by customers clamoring for haircuts, trims, and color.

By Markian Hawryluk, Kaiser Health News

LOVELAND – The Blush Beauty Bar had been closed for 48 days as a result of orders to stay home to stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But last Tuesday, the store in this city of nearly 80,000 residents, about 50 miles north of Denver, finally reopened its doors after orders were partially lifted on May 1.

It was reserved on its first day, and for each day the rest of the month. After seven weeks of isolation, it seems that people desperately want to cut their hair.

Still, when Colorado attempts a smooth reopening, the three-person staff has had to adjust to a new way of doing business. Even before the salon opened its doors on Tuesday, employees had to rearrange its interior, removing seats in the waiting area and moving the counter to one side, allowing one customer at a time to wait 6 feet away at a place marked with an X with blue ribbon.

At the last minute before the salon reopened, stylist Diamond Herrera, 22, and receptionist Desi Orr, 19, tested the new non-contact forehead thermometers, as owner Mindy Bodley, 40, reminded them of the new procedures.

As child care facilities, tattoo parlors, and business offices reopen here, they must navigate new government guidelines designed to balance a reboot of the economy with the prospect of reigniting the pandemic, all without scaring the panic. the clients. In fact, a survey conducted in late April by Healthier Colorado and The Colorado Health Foundation found that 64% of Colorado residents support a stay-at-home policy to curb the spread of the coronavirus, even if that means companies will remain closed.

At 10 a.m., Orr left to meet his first client, Amy Eldridge, 45, who had called from his car to announce his arrival. Orr used the new thermometer to confirm that Eldridge did not have a fever and then checked to see if he had brought a face mask. Customers can also purchase a fabric one for $ 10 when they arrive.

"Have you been sick in the last 14 days?" Orr asked him. "Have you been around someone who has been sick in the past 14 days?" Do you have any flu-like symptoms?

Answering no to all three, Eldridge was allowed to enter. But the first problem arose when Orr realized that the door had been locked behind her. It was part of the new protocol: clients are not allowed without an appointment, so the door remains closed.

Once inside, Eldridge was asked to wash his hands before sitting down in the black leather lounge chair, placing his bag and keys in a plastic box next to him.

"So how are things?" Bodley asked as he prepared to cut Eldridge's hair.

"They are good!" Eldridge replied.

And at least for the moment, everything felt familiar. She had made the appointment seven months earlier and now her reddish blond hair fell to the middle of her back. Eldridge could not have known last fall that the salon would close for seven weeks due to a never-before-seen virus that would shut down the nation's economy and keep most refugees home and desperate for a haircut.

"I have worked from home for 15 years, so for me this has not been a big change. And I only cut my hair twice a year," said Eldridge. "But at the same time, I am very excited about my dates."

Eldridge has known Bodley for more than a decade, which removed fears of coming to the salon.

"I have complete confidence in Mindy, and not just my hair," she said, as Bodley went to mix her some hair dye. "I know that she always has the safety of her clients in mind. She would do nothing to engage her clients or her business."

Soon after, Macall McFall, 26, arrived to dye her long brown hair before graduating from an occupational therapy program next week.

"We are having a virtual graduation," McFall said, with a note of disappointment.

The Blush experience, where a visit can cost $ 150 or more, remains the same quirkiness it has always been, with a few minor tweaks. Both clients and stylists must wear masks at all times, and Bodley and Herrera work with hot pink rubber gloves that they previously wore only for messy jobs like dyeing.

They no longer offer drinks to customers and no longer sit by their side to chat while waiting for the tint to set. The salon is no longer taking glamorous photos of customers sporting their new looks amid lighting and special backgrounds. And they can fit in fewer appointments per day given the new security steps.

Everything was an adjustment for both the stylist and the client.

"I feel like I can't see," Bodley said at one point as the mask lifted as he worked on Eldridge's hair. "It is important to my work."

The COVID pandemic colored all aspects of the experience, including friendly pranks in the classroom. Rather than compliment a customer's blouse or shoes, Herrera admired McFall's blue print face mask. "He is so cute!"

The women shared their quarantine stories and updated each other on Netflix shows they had over-watched at home: from "Waco,quot; to "Dance Moms,quot; and, of course, "Tiger King." There was a broad consensus that Carole Baskin had killed her previous husband.

Blush has been open for four years at its location on 4th Street, just off the main street in town. Bodley has a loyal customer base as evidenced by "Best Lounge in Loveland,quot; certificates, issued by local newspaper readers, hanging on the wall. Still, once the virus appeared in the US USA And he came to Colorado, business began to decline.

"Our numbers are down this year," said Bodley. "You never know what people will be afraid of, but the hair and beauty industry is often a recession-proof business."

At first, she didn't know what to do with the slowdown, even as many of her friends were starting to accumulate toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and flour and preparing for a shutdown.

"I prepared for Y2K," Bodley recalled thinking. "I am not preparing for this."

But by March, clients canceled appointments. Phone alerts would sound amid the haircuts, informing clients that their children's school was closing or that some other routine aspect of their family's life was closing.

Then on March 18, Bodley learned that the state was closing nonessential businesses. She broke up with the client she had in her living room at the time, squeezed her best friend for one last date, and then closed the store. He locked the door and took the last three rolls of toilet paper home from the living room.

Bodley's husband orders beer for a liquor store, which was considered an essential industry in Colorado, so he continued to work. Bodley's dog supply store next door to the salon was able to switch to online sales. And she received a $ 2,000 disaster economic damage loan. But she still has rent and bills to pay.

"I'm relieved to go back to work," he admitted. "This month will be a boost. We have to cover May and June. "

In addition to restaurants and cafes that switched to take-out services open during the shutdown, most other retail businesses remained closed despite the state being slowly reopening.

"It is a ghost town," said Bodley. "I live on this street and have never had so much parking."

Still, the first day back was all smiles, even if they were hidden behind the face masks; a hint that life could return to an appearance of pre-pandemic patterns, even if much of the future remains cloudy.

"I'm ready for Marshalls to open," said Bodley. "I miss people, but I really didn't miss working. I thought, 'How are we surviving?' It's because there's nothing open for me to spend money on!"

Eldridge agreed.

"Our checkbook has seen a serious cure," he said.

While trimming inches from Eldridge's hair, Bodley admitted that "cutting hair with gloves is not great. We already know I can't see."

Herrera had similar challenges while drying McFall's hair.

"I hope it is dry," he said. "I can not feel,quot;.

But those obstacles were a small price to pay.

"I'm happy to be here," McFall said as he checked the new shade of his long hair in the mirror. "I love it! It looks so good!"

He approached the counter to pay his bill, reaching out as far as he could to give Herrera his credit card to try to keep the proper distance.

When McFall left, Herrera sprayed disinfectant on the chair, the counter, and the plastic container containing his personal items. He cleaned the hand mirror his client had. At other times, it would seem strange, almost insulting, to take such steps.

But the pandemic has disrupted almost every part of normal life, even something as routine as a haircut, and no one knows for how long.

"This could be our new normal," said Herrera.

Kaiser Health News is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

