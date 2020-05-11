The airline business is terrible. It will probably get even worse.

Delta Air Lines began 2020 by celebrating what it said was the most successful year in the company's history. Not long after, it shared a record $ 1.6 billion in profit with its 90,000 employees. But with air travel almost closed due to the coronavirus, the airline is now spending money and on Wednesday will leave 10 more airports in its skeletal network.

Despite the fact that Delta and the other major airlines in the United States drastically cut schedules, they have an average of 23 anemic passengers on each domestic flight and lose $ 350 million to $ 400 million per day, as expenses such as payroll, aircraft rental and maintenance far exceed the money they pay. are coming. Passenger traffic has dropped about 94%, and half of the industry's 6,215 aircraft are parked at major desert airports and airstrips, according to Airlines for America, a trade group.

Yet as devastating as the recession has been, the future is even bleaker. With much of the world closed for business, and without a widely available vaccine in sight, it may be months, if not years, before airlines operate as many flights as they did before the crisis. Even when people start flying again, the industry could transform, just as it did after the September 11 terror attacks. And airline executives only need to look into the not-too-distant past to see how minor crises sank airlines that were known names like Pan Am and Trans World Airlines.

The current crisis could lead some airlines, especially smaller ones, to bankruptcy or make them acquisition targets. Consumers' fears of contracting the virus in crowded planes could lead to reconfigured seats. Carriers may initially lure cautious travelers with discounts, but if they cannot fill flights, they can resort to increasing ticket prices.

Henry Harteveldt, president of Atmosphere Research Group, a travel analysis firm in San Francisco, said carriers could continue to leave the seats half empty on the bus "until they see that demand exceeds two-thirds of where it was before the pandemic " Now, he said, “You can be benevolent. It's easy to give away a product for which you have no demand. "

To get through the next few months, airlines successfully lobbied for a major federal bailout. But half of that money was earmarked to cover payroll and that will run out in late September. Few in the industry expect Congress or the public to tolerate another bailout. So for now, airlines are preparing for a long and lonely fight for survival.

No forecast could have prepared the industry for the pandemic.

Even Southwest Airlines, which reported its 47th consecutive year of profitability in January, expects to lose an average of $ 30 million to $ 35 million per day through June. American Airlines, the largest, most indebted company, aims to cut its own losses to $ 50 million a day by the end of next month. Delta and United Airlines, which were on top after several profitable years, are poised for a full year with virtually no passenger revenue.

"It would be naive to believe that we or anyone else can accurately predict the course of this crisis or recovery," J. Scott Kirby, United's incoming president and CEO, told investors this month. "However, when we say plan for the worst and hope for the best, we mean it."

To stop the bleeding, airlines have made deep cuts to every imaginable expense, closing dozens of once-critical airport lounges to attract wealthy travelers like investment bankers, freeze hires and bonuses, cut advertising and technology budgets and postpone cabin renovations. American is decommissioning its entire fleet of 34 Boeing 757s and nine Airbus A330-300 years ahead of schedule. Southwest more than half an order for the troublesome Boeing 737 Max.

Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly warned employees last month that if a dramatic rebound doesn't materialize in July, the airline could shrink. It was not a prediction, he said in a recorded message, but an acknowledgment that the moment of recovery is out of the company's hands.

"Our goal is to prosper," he said. "The imperative here is to survive."

There is little indication that he will soon recover. Most industry analysts and executives expect it will be years before airlines fly as many passengers as before the pandemic. Even then, a rebound can come in shape and begin, fueled by medical breakthroughs, an economic rebound, and changes in the public's tolerance for risk.

Take China, for example. The number of domestic flights there began to recover in mid-February, but stabilized in early March at just over 40% of levels before the outbreak, according to the International Air Transport Association, a global industry group.

Survey after survey has shown that the vast majority of people are likely to wait on the sidelines for quite some time. According to a recent survey by the Democracy Project of the Democracy Fund + UCLA, 60% of people "definitely or probably,quot; would not fly even if orders to stay home were lifted on the advice of public health officials.

"Airlines certainly need to get back into business, but they will face an audience that will be afraid to travel," said Harteveldt. "I think a lot of people around the world will fight with fear and confidence."

Business travel can pick up sooner, at least according to a survey of members of the Global Business Travel Association that found that most travel managers expect travel to resume in the coming months. However, Kelly from Southwest told "PBS NewsHour,quot; that work travel would likely be depressed for years.

With so much out of their hands, airlines have focused on what they can control.

Since the beginning of March, the industry has stepped up its efforts to convince passengers that the planes are not flying Petri dishes. Last week, United and Delta began demanding masks for passengers. On Monday, American and Southwest will do the same.

On Thursday, Frontier Airlines became the first American company to announce that it would reject passengers or crew members with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher starting June 1. On Saturday, Airlines for America said that its members, which include major airlines, ask the federal government to take temperatures for all travelers during expanded security checks introduced after the September 11 attacks.

That event was once the defining crisis of the industry, a shock so severe that it took years for passengers to return and radically changed the flight. The current pandemic could do the same.

"If you think about everything that came out of September 11, with TSA and Homeland Security and new public agencies, could there be a new public health agency that requires a new passport to travel?" Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian said last month, referring to the Transportation Security Administration. "I don't know. But we will be at the forefront of all those advances."

After spending the last decade consolidating, paying off debts, investing in airplanes and technology, and finding new ways to earn money through fees and credit cards, the industry was in better shape than ever.

Airlines are now triaging. Even as they lose weight to save cash, they are finding ways to earn as little money as they can. Many have put up unnecessary planes to use for freight, including medical supplies, taking advantage of rising freight prices.

And after passenger volumes fell in March and much of April, there are some signs that the industry has bottomed out. But it wasn't much lower: The number of people tested by the TSA in mid-April dropped to about 4% from last year's levels. For Friday, the projections were back up to around 8%.

But the good news doesn't even equate to a half-full glass. United's Kirby said this month that the airline was seeing an increase in spring break travel searches in 2021, more than it saw at the time last year. But those won't become reserves until the virus "is sufficiently contained," he warned.

And next spring is still almost a year away. The question is whether the industry can hold out.

