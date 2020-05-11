Tesla resumes manufacturing Model 3 as legal battle looms – BGR

Tesla filed a lawsuit against Alameda County over the weekend to allow it to resume operations at its Fremont, California, factory.

Meanwhile, Tesla reportedly started manufacturing Tesla vehicles over the weekend.

Frustrated with the imposed blockade, Elon Musk recently threatened to kick Tesla out of California.

In a move that shouldn't surprise anyone, The edge reports that Tesla began manufacturing cars once again at its factory in Fremont, California.

"The company called back some of its workers and has completed around 200 Model Y and 3 cars, according to two current employees," the report read.

The legality of Tesla's decision here remains in the air and arises in the wake of a lawsuit the company filed against Alameda County for refusing to allow it to reopen its Fremont factory. The Tesla lawsuit was filed shortly after California began loosening restrictions on what kinds of companies can resume operations. Note that Tesla's Fremont factory has been closed since mid-March and Elon Musk is not happy about that. Almost surprisingly, Musk has long maintained that efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic have been too heavy. In an internal note sent to Tesla employees a few weeks ago, Musk opined that "the damage caused by the coronavirus panic far exceeds that of the virus itself."

As for the lawsuit, Musk turned to social media over the weekend to dismiss some of his own thoughts on the matter.

"Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County right away," Musk said on Twitter. Alameda's unelected and ignorant "Provisional Health Officer,quot; is acting against the Governor, the President, our constitutional freedoms and just common sense! "

The lawsuit says in part:

Through its own guide, Alameda County has expressly recognized and publicized that “Businesses can do it. . . operate to manufacture batteries and electric vehicles. Inexplicably, however, the Third Order, as well as County officials, have simultaneously insisted that Tesla should remain closed, further compounding the ambiguity, confusion, and irrationality surrounding Alameda County's position as to whether Tesla You can resume manufacturing activities at your Fremont Factory and elsewhere in the County. %MINIFYHTML852d7699bd6ba004a8a3a5118d2e995014%

In summary, Tesla maintains that its business must be considered essential and that Alameda officials are making resolutions and statements to the contrary without due process.

Meanwhile, Musk is so frustrated with the situation that he threatened to move Tesla's operations out of California.

"Frankly, this is the last straw in the glass," Musk tweeted over the weekend. "Tesla will now move its headquarters and future programs to Texas / Nevada immediately."

Overall, Tesla's decision to resume operations is not surprising in light of Musk's views on the coronavirus. During Tesla's recent earnings conference call, for example, Musk said the guidelines for staying home were "fascist,quot; and amounted to locking people up.

"Frankly," Musk said, "I would call it the forced imprisonment of people in their homes against all of their constitutional rights. It is breaking people's freedoms in horrible and wrong ways and not why they came to the United States or built this country. "

