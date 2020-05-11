Telecom: South African Vodacom Reports 8.9% Year-Over-Year Earnings Increase, Postpones Outlook – Latest News

South African mobile operator Vodacom Group reported an 8.9% increase in annual earnings on Monday and postponed the issuance of medium-term forecasts due to uncertain economic prospects as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to unfold.

"Last year was characterized by strong customer growth, we now connect 116 million customers across the group, including Safaricom, and the benefits of prudent portfolio diversification," group chief executive Shameel Joosub said in a statement.

In South Africa, growth in the second half of the year ended March 31 more than offset the decline in service revenue during the first half, supported by an increase in elasticity and use of data after sharp declines in price of data announced in the first quarter.

Vodacom also improved its fiber deployment in the second half of the year, more than double the total number of connected homes and businesses to 61,427.

The increase in data traffic, a 21.5% jump in financial services revenue and a 6.7% increase in business services revenue led to service revenues in South Africa increasing 2.3% in the year ended 31 December. March.

"The increase in data growth drivers gives us confidence that we will continue to see elasticity to offset the price transformation initiatives agreed with the Competition Commission and implemented since April 1, 2020," said Joosub.

Last December, the competition watchdog ordered Vodacom and rival MTN to cut data prices to 30 days after discovering that prices charged by operators were much higher than those in other African countries.

Vodacom also relies on high data demands from customers working and learning from their homes due to coronavirus restrictions, to increase revenue.

Outside South Africa, its international operations continued to show strong growth, with 4 million additional customers and increased demand for data and financial services under the M-Pesa mobile money platform, contributing to a 12.5% ​​increase in service revenue.

This led the group's revenue to increase by 4.8% to R $ 90.7 billion ($ 4.97 billion), with group service revenue 5%.

Overall earnings per share (HEPS), the main measure of earnings in South Africa, rose to 945 cents from 868 cents a year ago.

Vodacom, which is majority owned by Vodafone, declared a final dividend of 405 cents per share.

At 0817 GMT, Vodacom shares rose 2.38% to rand 126.40.

The company said it will postpone the issuance of medium-term targets, "until such time as we are more clear about the economic outlook and the effect on our business and operations in the medium term."

In a media call, Joosub said Vodacom will prioritize capital spending on network capacity to cope with the increase in voice and data traffic as people work from home, as well as with batteries and backup power for when power outages resume.

