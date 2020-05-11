Tekashi 6ix9ine's mother of babies opens the Onlyfans page! (Photos)

The mother of Tekashi's 6ix9ine baby Sara Molina reportedly plans to set up a Onlyfans page, where she can connect directly with her fans, according to MTO News.

OnlyFans is a subscription content service based in London, UK. Content creators can earn money from the users who subscribe to their content, the "fans,quot;. Usually Onlyfans content is adult in nature.

Sara had a very public fight with Tekashi, after the feds told the rapper that Sara was sleeping with Tekashi's old friends behind him. Sara denies those claims.

But according to Sara, Tekashi cut her and her daughter completely, since they locked her up.

Now Sara is doing what she has to do to support herself and her daughter, and Onlyfaans is a good fit for the beautiful social media star.

Here are some videos of Sara, giving fans a possible preview: