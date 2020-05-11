Tekashi 69 asks his Instagram fans if they would "tease,quot; or "spend time in jail,quot;

Just last week, Tekashi 69 dominated Al Gore's innanet. He had 2 million viewers watching his Instagram Live, waiting to hear what he had to say.

In that life, he talked about street code, loyalty, and why he was mocked. According to the rapper, he alleges that his boys stole millions from him, slept with the mother of his son, Sara Molina, were recorded in an attempt to kill him, and many other things. He also spoke about the kidnapping, for which his former friends have been convicted. Welp, after trolling all weekend and what not, wanted to ask the community a question.

He took his IG story and wrote:

"If they kidnapped you, they slept with your moms, they threatened your mother, they stole millions from you, they caught you on the phone trying to kill you, they would cheat on you or they would go to jail."

Unless you've been living under a rock, artists like 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg, to name a few, have expressed how they're not here for the boy who violates the street code.

Meek Mill and Tekashi have had a battle on social media. From appearing to each other in the comments, to tweeting Meek Mill, nonstop, and what not, those two really seem to disagree right now.

You know, he was recently released from prison and is now under house arrest, after cooperating with the feds and locking up Treyway Gang members for a combined total of more than 100 years, according to reports.

Although he is under house arrest, he is still the topic of conversation on these digital streets.

So Roomies, are you making fun of or are you in jail?

