Taylor Swift posts adorable retroactive pictures of her 10-month-old baby chatting with her mother!

To celebrate Mother's Day, Taylor Swift shared an adorable throwback video showing the superstar when she was only 10 months old. Baby Taylor can be seen chewing on a shoelace in the video, while having a super cute chat with her mother, Andrea!

It seems the singer was truly a genius baby as she apparently already knew how to count and started saying the alphabet at the age of just 10 months!

Not only that, but he was already speaking quite well as evidenced by the clip dating from October 1990.

The mother can be heard in the background of the video, asking her questions while Taylor responds diligently.

The star obviously posted the adorable throwback images to mark Mother's Day and, along with him, made sure to share a thoughtful message as well.

My conversations with my mother have always been and always will be some of my favorite memories, from when I was 10 months old in this video from October 1990 to now talking on the phone every day. Our conversations are everything to me. Myyyyyy God I love you mom. Happy Mother's Day 💐 pic.twitter.com/Okav6gEt2R – Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13) May 11, 2020

‘My conversations with my mother have always been and always will be some of my favorite memories, from when I was ten months old in this video from October 1990 until now speaking every day on the phone. Our conversations are everything to me. Myyyyy God I love you mom. Happy Mother's Day. & # 39;

The sweet Mother's Day message also seems to reveal that Taylor and Andrea are unfortunately not together in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"PS: For those who are separated from their loved ones or who are struggling with this day, my heart is with you," added Taylor also as an encouragement to everyone else regarding their situation.

%MINIFYHTML9be0c5e7a5956229aec558e6c56b1a3a16%

Andrea Swift has been fighting cancer for some years.

Taylor first revealed her diagnosis in 2015, but other than that, she hasn't updated fans much about her condition.

Ad %MINIFYHTML9be0c5e7a5956229aec558e6c56b1a3a87% %MINIFYHTML9be0c5e7a5956229aec558e6c56b1a3a87%

She shared during an interview in 2019 that the cancer had returned and earlier this year, she also shared the unfortunate news that doctors discovered Andrea had a brain tumor while receiving chemotherapy again.



Post views:

0 0