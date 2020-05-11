Taylor Swift pays tribute to mom Andrea with adorable throwback video

Taylor Swift is sending his mother Andrea Swift much love this mother's day.

On Sunday, the "Lover,quot; singer wished her mom a happy Mother's Day with an adorable throwback video on Instagram. With a baby Taylor, the young woman can be seen practicing her numbers while counting to 10. After receiving praise from Andrea for her counting skills, the mother-daughter duo moved with some bigger words.

"My conversations with my mother have always been and always will be some of my favorite memories, from when I was 10 months old in this video from October 1990 to now speaking on the phone every day," Taylor wrote in the poignant post. "Our conversations are everything to me. Myyyyyyyy God I love you mom. Happy Mother's Day."

He also added: "PS: For those of you who are separated from your loved ones or who are struggling with this day, my heart is with you."