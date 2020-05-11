Taylor Swift pays tribute to mom Andrea with adorable throwback video

Taylor Swift is sending his mother Andrea Swift much love this mother's day.
On Sunday, the "Lover,quot; singer wished her mom a happy Mother's Day with an adorable throwback video on Instagram. With a baby Taylor, the young woman can be seen practicing her numbers while counting to 10. After receiving praise from Andrea for her counting skills, the mother-daughter duo moved with some bigger words.
"My conversations with my mother have always been and always will be some of my favorite memories, from when I was 10 months old in this video from October 1990 to now speaking on the phone every day," Taylor wrote in the poignant post. "Our conversations are everything to me. Myyyyyyyy God I love you mom. Happy Mother's Day."
He also added: "PS: For those of you who are separated from your loved ones or who are struggling with this day, my heart is with you."
This is not the only time that Taylor, who has distanced herself socially from her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, has paid tribute to his mother. In April for One world: together at home special, she performed a touching version of her song "Soon I'll Get Better," which she wrote after Andrea's cancer diagnosis in 2015.
On YouTube Live ahead of Lover On the album release, Taylor talked about the emotional song and said, "That was very, very difficult to write, and it was just a family decision to even put it on the album. We as a family decided to put this on the album, and it's kind of which I'm very proud of, but it's really difficult. I can't sing it. It's difficult to deal emotionally with that song. You will understand what I mean in a couple of hours. "
Almost four years after announcing Andrea's cancer diagnosis, the "Love Story,quot; singer revealed that her mother also had a brain tumor.
"While on treatment, they found a brain tumor," he said. Variety. "And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we've been through with their cancer before. So it's been a really difficult time for us as a family."
Later in the interview, Taylor became enthusiastic about her mother, adding: "Everyone loves their mother, everyone has an important mother. But to me, she really is the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her first. So obviously it was a big problem talking about her illness. "
