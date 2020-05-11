Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso shares a beautiful photo of his mother and writes an emotional message for her: her youthful appearance impresses people

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso shared a beautiful photo of his mother, and he also made sure to write the most emotional message for her. Check out the post that got fans really excited in the comments.

‘Your patience is infinite, your kindness unlimited and your selfless sacrifices. Your friendship is pure, your heart is golden and your wisdom is irreplaceable. Where else could such uncompromising love come from? Only from you, mom! So from the bottom of my heart I want to say thank you. I love you❤️❤️❤️❤️. #happymothersday (plus you're the coolest, hippest 81-year-old man to ever hit the face of the earth💃🏼💃🏼) "David captioned his beautiful photo.

Tamar's sister Towanda Braxton skipped the comments and said, "Happy Mother's Day to your beautiful mom !!!"

A follower was also impressed by his appearance and said: ‘Yaaay … I agree. 81 certainly looks good on her. Happy Mother's Day to her and to all the other mothers out there. "

Another surprised follower posted this message: ‘Happy Mother's Day, beautiful queen. She is not 81 years old at all, "and a follower posted:" Happy Mother's Day to your beautiful mother! ❤️❤️❤️ 81 where?! ’

Another commenter said, "Great style and elegance, Happy Mother's Day to your mom," and another follower posted this: "Your mom is a beautiful David." I also love their clothes. "

Someone else said, "Happy Mother's Day to all the Ladies in your Life and your mom looks great!" And another fan posted: "Just the son of a Mother, how beautiful! Happy Mother's Day to your mom. & # 39;

An Instagram installer told David: Beautiful The beautiful queen deserves her honor. Happy Mother's Day to your Mother ", and another fan wrote:" I want to be like her when I grow up. Happy Mother's Day, great Momsie. "

In other news, David continues to offer financial advice to fans, and people greatly appreciate his help during these difficult times. People are in the midst of a financial crisis, unlike any other we have seen in our lives, and, according to experts, it will definitely get worse.

That's why fans are grateful to David for offering them a helping hand.



