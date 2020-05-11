Tamar Braxton explains why she, Logan, and David Adefeso are a force in the Mother's Day message

The diva Tamar Braxton is the mother of one and she decided to talk about her son, Logan Herbert, whom she calls the most precious gift she has received from God.

Tamar's boyfriend David Adefeso also entered the comment section to show Tamar a little love and support. The singer and reality TV star posted an adorable photo of Logan strangling him as he slept soundly.

The actress said her baby was her main motivation for working hard.

She also revealed, "To me everything and everyone … the reason I rush so hard and do good and honest business." I live for you and your strangulations while I sleep. You make it all worthwhile. Hard times, hard times. When I complain, it doesn't mean anything because there is no other place or person I can replace you with … You are my favorite blessing and it changes me for the better every day. Logan, it is a pleasure for me to teach you, love you, serve you as the first woman in your life that you can trust and admire, help train and protect yourself and make sure that you are the wonderful and successful man of God that you will become. I still can't believe God loves me enough to trust me with one of his special favorites like you. I am eternally grateful and honored. Thank you, God, for this gift from Logan🙏🏼✨ # happymothersday.❤️ ”

A fan said, "Happy Mother's Day, sister, you are an amazing mother and it is beautiful to see her!" ❤️❤️ "

This sponsor shared: "Beautiful, Blessed Up, Tae_Tae & baby Logan,quot;.

Another commenter explained, "Happy Mother's Day‼ ️ I pray that God loves me enough so that one day he will bless me and my life with this unconditional love."

David said this in the comment section: "❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️".

Tamar replied: "@ david.adefeso, the three of us are a force ✨🔥‼ ️"

The businessman also wrote a heartfelt message to his own mother that said: “Your patience is endless, your kindness unlimited and your selfless sacrifices. Your friendship is pure, your heart is golden and your wisdom is irreplaceable. Where else could such uncompromising love come from? Only from you, mom! So, from the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you. I love you❤️❤️❤️❤️. #happymothersday (plus you're the coolest, hippest 81-year-old to ever step on the face of the earth💃🏼💃🏼). "

Tamar has become a reassuring figure.



