Talking points: Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan talks about her brother's loss to COVID-19 – Up News Info

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow in Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan's office continues their efforts to control and prevent the spread of the disease.

The Lieutenant Governor lost his own brother to COVID-19 and due to his work he has had to maintain social distance from his coworkers.

On a Monday in March, the COVID-19 crisis hit Minnesota. That was the day that Governor Walz announced that he would be quarantined because one of his security details had COVID, Senator Amy Klobuchar announced that her husband John Bessler had COVID-19, and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan announced that her brother Ron had died in Tennessee of the virus.

The soldier in the Governor's security details has recovered and so has Senator Klobuchar's husband. Like the families of so many COVID victims, Lt. Governor Flanagan says that COVID-19 has hindered the grieving process.

%MINIFYHTMLbcc586a04b516e26b0d0d9014ac855c616%

She was invited on Up News Info Sunday Morning.

"Let's hope we can cry my brother this summer, but until then we are only doing the work, he would have told me, 'girl, do it again', so that's what we are doing," said the lieutenant. Governor Flanagan. .

Lieutenant Governor Flanagan disagrees with the claim made by some that COVID-19 is "the great equalizer." It has really exposed the disparities and inequalities in our state and across the country.

The Lieutenant Governor is usually with Governor Walz at almost all public events, but not during this COVID-19 crisis. It is a sign of how serious this pandemic is.

The two leaders are kept separate, so in case one succumbs to COVID-19, the other will be able to lead the state.

Coronavirus: Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota