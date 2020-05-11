Talent agent Fatmata Kamara leaves CAA for artist agency A3 – Up News Info

Fatmata Kamara returns to the A3 Artists Agency as a talent agent after a two-year stint at CAA.

During her time at CAA, she represented talents such as Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Gabrielle Union, Taylour Paige, Rhenzy Feliz, Anna Diop, Kendrick Sampson, H.E.R., Will Catlett, Miles Brown, and Jesse Williams. Kamara spent six and a half years at the Abrams Artists Agency before changing her name to A3. The announcement was made today by Robert Attermann (CEO), Brian Cho (President) and Adam Bold (President).

"We are delighted to welcome Fatmata to the family," said Attermann. She has an incredible eye for talent and will be an asset to our growing agency. "

"I am very grateful for the time I spent at CAA," said Kamara. I cultivated strong relationships with my colleagues during my time there and I know I can count on them to keep going.

Your position is effective immediately.