Suspect in custody for killing grandmother inside El Sobrante's home – Up News Info San Francisco

EL SOBRANTE (Up News Info SF) – A 42-year-old man from El Sobrante was detained Sunday night after his grandmother was discovered inside her room with fatal injuries, authorities said.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department dispatched officers on a medical-police call to a home in the 700 block of Pebble Drive in El Sobrante at 9:28 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found a 90-year-old woman suffering from trauma in a room. She was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The woman's identity was not being revealed at this time.

While at the residence, agents detained the victim's grandson. He was later arrested for murder. They identify him as Sean Johnson, who has been admitted to the Martinez Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case should contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any suggestion, please email: [email protected] or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.