Supreme launches Daniel Johnston line one year after his death

In 2019 Supreme—The hypebeast clothing brand coveted by teens and adults with questionable flavor—Streetwear lines launched inspired by The Velvet Underground and The smiths. (I would call this the cool boyThe response of the Division of Joy everywhere Unknown pleasures iconography, but Supreme has repackaged and sold that, too.) In April, announced the brand another musical collaboration using the My Bloody Valentine shoe training band. I'm not sure which creative director there just discovered early. "90's university radio or MTV show how The edge and 120 minutes, but the trend continues: MondaySupreme inserted a collection with original artwork by external icon Daniel Johnston, who died last September.

Johnston's cult hero status was based on his talent. and his ability to create art outside of the traditional music business structure as well a supreme line with your drawings eight months after his death he feels cheap. I can't help but wonder who's in charge of their heritage and why they have chosen to approve this; at least Supreme feels like the artistic opposite of the man whose raw music was recorded on a blank tape and freely distributed to anyone interested in it. So … why does this exist? And who thought it would be a shocking tribute?

In truth, the Supreme collection is only a symbol of what is to come: Johnston will be martyred as the distant one he inspired more famous people (Kurt Cobain is the most obvious) and these faces Hello! How are you Shirts are just a giant leap into that inevitable reality. However, if you're a Generation Z kid with cool Generation X parents, this seems like a fun way to tease them … so, that's it.