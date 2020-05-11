Supreme Court may affect abortion access in Texas and 14 other states – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLe797dbcd78f6381c0b72a7c07e67792114%

– More than 15 states, including Texas, could see access to abortion "profoundly,quot; reduced if the Supreme Court allows the regulation to be implemented in Central June Medical Services v. Russo, according to a new report from the Guttmacher Institute shared exclusively with Up News Info News.

The superior court is considering a 2014 Louisiana law requiring abortion doctors have privileges to admit patients to a nearby hospital. Supporters of the law say it is designed to improve patient safety, but critics say it intends to close abortion clinics.

◊◊◊ Click here to read the full story at cbsnews.com ◊◊◊