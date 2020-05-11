Suhana Khan is mad at Gauri Khan for this mushy reason

Our feeds were full of cute images and star messagesand their mothers yesterday. The daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan also had a message for her mother.

Suhana posted a story on Instagram with a black and white image of Gauri wishing him mother's day. The little diva also added a special message for her saying, "Honestly, I'm a little pissed that I don't look Like you."

%MINIFYHTML5e2238b0a3b82e2953d549e3c9dc952817%

Well we all know that Suhana gets her looks from Shah Rukh Khan, but every girl's dream is to be more like her mother, right?