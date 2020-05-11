Suhana Khan is mad at Gauri Khan for this mushy reason

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Our feeds were full of cute images and star messagesand their mothers yesterday. The daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan also had a message for her mother.

Suhana posted a story on Instagram with a black and white image of Gauri wishing him mother's day. The little diva also added a special message for her saying, "Honestly, I'm a little pissed that I don't look Like you."

Suhana Khan

Well we all know that Suhana gets her looks from Shah Rukh Khan, but every girl's dream is to be more like her mother, right?

