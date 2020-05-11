Stock markets show broad optimism: live trading updates

World markets jump on hopes of recovery.
World markets jumped early Monday due to continued hopes that the world economy will recover relatively quickly from the coronavirus outbreak.
London was up 1 percent early, following a rise in most Asian markets. Futures markets also forecast a strong opening for Wall Street.
Investors are increasingly betting on what is called a V-shaped recovery, or an initial drop in economic activity followed by a sharp rise. But a quick recovery is not guaranteed, especially when there is a second wave of outbreaks in the United States, China, South Korea and other places trying to get their economies back on track.
Optimism on Monday was broad, with US Treasury bond prices, which often rise in uncertain times, falling during Asian operations. But oil prices fell due to continued concerns about oversupply.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 average increased 1.1 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 1.5 percent. The markets in Australia, Taiwan and New Zealand also increased. Countering the trend, the Shanghai Composite Index in mainland China remained stable, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.5 percent.
In London, the FTSE 100 was 1 percent higher. Germany's DAX was up 0.6 percent, while France's CAC 40 index was up 0.2 percent.
Temperature checks are performed on ticket holders upon arrival. All guests must wear face masks. The parades are suspended. There are no theater shows or fireworks. Purple social distance mats keep them from piling up while waiting in line. Seat rows are left empty on rides.
It's not exactly the escapist fantasy that Disney normally expects its theme parks to be, but the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland on Monday had immense symbolic significance. He sent a message to Disney park employees: 43,000 in Florida alone – about the future: There will be one.
From a commercial point of view, Shanghai Disneyland will be operating well below its potential. The Chinese government has a limited capacity in the park for 24,000 people daily, less than a third of its pre-outbreak capacity. Bob Chapek, Disney's chief executive, said last week that Disney would cut ticket sales even further, "well below,quot; the government limit, in his words, to make sure employees can enforce new safety rules. Fewer tickets sold means a decrease in the sale of food and merchandise.
Investors have been relieved. Disney shares have risen 8 percent since May 5, when Mr. Chapek announced that Shanghai Disneyland would reopen, perhaps paving the way for similar actions at Disney resorts in the United States, Japan, and France. The limited number of tickets that Shanghai Disneyland put up for sale this week sold out in a matter of hours, suggesting that people are willing to resume public activities, even without a vaccine.
When the Shanghai resort reopened on Monday, according to videos from the event, members of the cast, Disney's term for employees, lined up on Mickey Avenue, which leads to the castle and Dumbo air ride, and waved furiously as They greeted the attendees. Belle, Minnie, Woody, Duffy and other costumed characters appeared with welcome banners as a music band played a lighthearted song "Mary Poppins,quot;.
"It has been an emotional morning," said Joe Schott, president and CEO of the Shanghai Disney Resort, in a telephone interview. "There is light at the end of the tunnel."
Meat packing plants across the country that have been closed by the coronavirus are reopening again, in an effort to prevent meat shortages at fast food chains and supermarkets.
But even with increased security precautions, it's unclear whether America's meat appetite can be satiated without making the armies of low-wage workers, and their communities, sick in new waves of infection.
Tyson Foods reopened a massive meat-packing facility in Waterloo, Iowa on Thursday, with new safety precautions like plexiglass barriers along the production line, infrared temperature scanners to detect fevers, and masks and masks for workers. Tyson's largest pork operation in the United States, the plant is responsible for nearly 4 percent of the nation's pork supply.
Like many other meat packing plants in the United States, it had become a hotbed for coronavirus infections. As of Thursday, the county health department had recorded 1,031 cases of coronavirus among Tyson's employees, more than a third of the workforce. As of Friday, three employees had been killed, according to Tyson.
Plant employees, immigrant rights advocates, and local government officials have criticized the company for failing to provide adequate safety equipment to Waterloo workers and initially rejecting requests from local officials to close the plant.
Steve Stouffer, Tyson's head of beef and pork operations, said in an interview that the company had made the best security decisions in a rapidly evolving situation. But he recognized that the company could have done more.
"Looking at it in the rearview mirror, you can always be better," he said.
Political pressure has been mounting to get the dozens of meat processing plants across the country that have been closed due to virus outbreaks to get back to work. President Trump issued an executive order in late April stating that the supply of meat is critical, and urged the plants to increase their production.
But reopening may have to proceed in attacks and starts. Tyson executives warned that it would take time to return to normal. The Waterloo plant reopened on Thursday at approximately 50 percent of capacity. And going back up could take weeks as workers return from quarantine.
For weeks, the auto industry was expected to be the engine that pulled the Chinese economy out of a deep recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Car dealers spoke of anxious customers who were afraid of getting infected on public transport and wanted their own set of wheels right away. Automakers told their factories to increase production.
The bad news came Monday morning in Beijing: after all, car sales did not increase. They actually fell.
The Chinese Passenger Car Association announced that the number of cars sold by dealers to the general public fell 5.5 percent in April compared to the same month the year before.
That was much better than March, when sales fell almost half compared to last year. But it was worse than automakers expected.
The China Automobile Manufacturers Association said Monday that factories sold 4.4 percent more cars to dealerships last month than the same month the year before. As a result, inventories of unsold car dealerships remained bloated.
But there were signs of hope for the industry. The passenger car association said dealer sales to the public had increased 12 percent in the last week of April from a year ago, after poor sales earlier in the month.
"In the past few weeks, momentum has accelerated and, from what I see, it is gaining some strength," said Jay Kunkel, executive vice president of operations for Asia and the Pacific at Tenneco, a global manufacturer of automotive emissions. and suspension equipment.
The S,amp;P 500 rose more than 1 percent. European markets were higher after a largely positive day in Asia.
Investors were encouraged by the prospects of countries reopening their economies further, despite concerns that such efforts could lead to an increase in infections. They were also bolstered by announcements from the United States and China that appeared to back their Phase 1 trade deal, leading to their two-year trade war to a temporary truce. The White House had openly questioned China's commitment to the deal in recent days, hurting actions.
Optimism was widespread. US Treasury bond prices. USA, which generally increased in difficult times, were lower. Oil prices also rose.
But gloomier economic data was released on Friday. The April payroll report in the United States showed a loss of more than 20.5 million jobs, an impressive drop, and a sharp jump in the unemployment rate. Corporate earnings reports also reflect the large number of victims of the pandemic. Siemens, the European industrial giant, said profits fell 64 percent in the first quarter.
The stock market has shown notable disregard for the dire prospects for the economy since it began to recover on March 23. That was the day the Federal Reserve signaled it was ready to inject an unlimited amount of dollars into financial markets to keep key loans from malfunctioning markets.
Tesla Chief Elon Musk and local health officials in California clashed Saturday over the time of the reopening of the Tesla factory in Fremont, with the company's chief executive pressing for an immediate return and the county government seeking a delay of about a week.
In a series of tweets, Musk said he would move the company's headquarters from California to Texas or Nevada.
The tweets came a day after Alameda County health officials told Tesla that he was not yet allowed to resume production of electric vehicles in Fremont for fear that the coronavirus could spread among company workers. Manufacturers have been allowed to restart work in other parts of the state that have had less severe outbreaks of the virus.
"Frankly, this is the last straw," Musk said on Twitter. “Tesla will now move its headquarters and future programs to Texas / Nevada immediately. If we even maintain Fremont's manufacturing activity, it will depend on how Tesla is treated in the future. ”
Scott Haggerty, the county supervisor for the Alameda County district where the Fremont plant is located in Tesla, said Saturday that he was confident that county health officials and Tesla executives were close to a deal to reopen the plant on May 18. But, Mr. Haggerty said that seemed unacceptable to Musk, who wanted to open the plant on May 8.
"We were working on a lot of policies and procedures to help operate that plant and, frankly, I think Tesla did a pretty good job, and that's why I had the point that on May 18, Tesla would have opened," said Mr Haggerty said. "I know Elon knew that. But I wanted it this week.
Apartment rental collections are surprisingly strong so far this month, with an industry survey showing that the vast majority of tenants have made payments.
During the first six days of May, 80.2 percent of tenants paid at least part of their rent, compared to 81.2 percent the previous year, according to a survey of 11.4 million apartments by the National Council for Multi-Family Housing , a commercial group for large apartment owners. . That was better than the first week in April, when 78 percent of tenants paid part or all of their rent. By the end of the month, the number had risen to almost 95 percent.
A similar story unfolded in state polls and corporate earnings reports, and publicly listed apartment companies reported heavy rent collections in April and May.
Government stimulus controls and expanded unemployment benefits appear to have helped stop consumer finances. Still, there are concerns about the compensation low-income tenants must pay to pay their rent, and how long they can continue to do so with millions of new unemployment claims filed each week.
Two Democrats, Representative Denny Heck of Washington and Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, introduced bills Friday that provide $ 100 billion to cover approximately six months of housing costs for tenants. "This bill will help tenants pay their rent, without putting the burden on landlords," Mr. Heck said in a statement.
Bed bath and beyond announced plans for a phased approach to reopen approximately 20 stores by May 22, but most stores would remain closed until at least May 30. The company plans to promote store safety with disinfectants and hand wipes, occupancy limits, social distancing, and sidewalk pickup. Bed Bath & Beyond also owns Buybuy Baby and Harmon Face Values, which sell essential products and have remained open during the pandemic.
