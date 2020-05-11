Steve Wulf was denied his apology to Michael Jordan for the cover of SI & # 39; Bag It, Michael & # 39;

One of the main talking points in Episode 7 of the ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance,quot; was Michael Jordan's time playing baseball.

A real "wow,quot; moment came when a Sports Illustrated cover appeared on the documentary. The cover said "Bag It, Michael! Jordan and the White Sox are embarrassing." The headline was extremely harsh and annoyed Jordan to the point that he never spoke to Sports Illustrated again.

The article was written by author Steve Wulf with the editorial headline "Err Jordan,quot;. You can read the full column from 1994 through the SI files. At all times, Wulf calls Jordan's dream of playing baseball an "illusion,quot; and blames the White Sox for their "exploitation of their quest,quot; to play the sport.

Jordan was clearly frustrated by Wulf's words. The producers of "The Last Dance,quot; asked him, "Did you feel betrayed by that version of SI?" Jordan replied, "Definitely."

"I was never interviewed for that," says Jordan in the documentary. "They came out to criticize me. Without understanding what my passion was at the time. If I had a question, ask. And then, if you want to write it, then write it. Okay, no problem, that's your opinion. But I don't care what people do this is what I want to do I'm not doing what I they I think it should be doing. My father already told me he was doing the right thing, and I did it. "

Wulf was eventually hired by ESPN, and has since spoken about that cover and his column about Jordan. In 2001, Wulf wrote a column for ESPN titled "Bag it, skeptics,quot; (a play on the cover of SI). There, he said he wrote an apology for Jordan in Sports Illustrated, but they didn't publish it.

From Wulf:

I was working for Sports Illustrated in '94, and that spring I was asked to do a quick story about Michael's attempt to become a baseball player. I joined all the Florida skeptics, baseball folks who thought it was crazy that was depriving some legitimate prospects of an opportunity to show what they could do. It had nothing to do with the incendiary Bag It, Michael covers the billing, but my name was on the story and I became persona non grata in Chicago, at the Bulls and White Sox camps, in the MJ circle. When I came down to Orlando later that summer, I knew he wasn't going to talk to me, but I had to see it for myself. And at the same time he was mortified and rejoiced. He was a ball player. Her manager, Terry Francona, thought so, and she was not smoking smoke. In fact, I wrote an article apologizing for my premature judgment, but YES decided not to run it.

Wulf even added: "I am convinced that with just a little more time, I could have done the majors on merit."

The author discussed the article in more detail on the ESPN Daily podcast with Mina Kimes. He again disagreed with the headline created by the editors.

"The moment I saw that headline, I realized that I'd probably be podcasting about it 21 years later," Wulf joked. "I still shudder every time I see it, and I see it often. I wish they had published the headline for me."

Wulf also understands why Jordan was so frustrated.

"I think he was properly insulted," Wulf told Kimes. "I wasn't trying to embarrass baseball. I was looking for a dream that we thought was illusory at the time, but we shouldn't have attacked it so hard."