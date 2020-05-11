Stacy Keibler celebrates Mother's Day with the introduction of the third newborn child

Instagram

George Clooney's ex-girlfriend and her husband, Jared Pobre, have publicly shared their joy in welcoming a girl, Isabella Faith, into their family.

George Clooneythe ex girlfriend Stacy Keibler, welcomed her third child just in time for International Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10.

TV personality and husband Jared Pobre celebrated the baby news with Keibler by going to Instagram to share a picture of herself with newborn daughter Isabella.

"Today is so special because it is my first Mother's Day as a family of five!" she added the caption. "My heart is filled with so much love. We are incredibly blessed to welcome Isabella Faith to our family. Wishing all moms a happy Mother's Day."

Keibler and Pobre were married in March 2014 and share their five-year-old daughter Ava and their one-year-old son Bodhi.