Spotify's newest feature allows multiple people to control a listening session

Spotify offers premium users a new feature that will allow them to share DJ tasks with anyone nearby. Group Sessions, as Spotify calls the feature, is being rolled out in beta today and only works among premium users.

A host can share a scannable Spotify code from their app with whoever they want to share the playback control with, which means the host and guests can pause, play, skip and select tracks in the queue, and add their own selections to the list. The queue will update on everyone's devices and sessions will end after one hour of inactivity. Spotify doesn't seem to have put a limit on the number of users who can join a session, but it says the Edge "The experience will continue to evolve over time based on user feedback."

This is a small but incremental benefit for premium users. Gradually, Spotify created additional features for its paid users, such as allowing them to hide songs from playlists, in an effort to make the pay tier more attractive. In the past, it also offered free Hulu and Google Home Mini to premium members. People probably won't subscribe to any features, but overall, the more the team can offer these users, the more likely they are to pay.