Spinoff ‘American Horror Stories’ in progress – Up News Info

the American horror story the franchise is expanding with a new series of derived anthology, American horror stories. AHS The co-creator / executive producer mentioned the new series in a social media post, noting that it will feature hour-long episodes.

Sources have described the new project as a complementary anthology series for AHS where each episode is an independent ghost story.

Murphy dropped the news of American horror stories in a post about a zoom call with the cast of the mothership American horror story anthology series, in which "we remember the good times … when we will start filming the next season of the mothership … and other things that I cannot print". Murphy said, "It was a lot of fun and I'm glad I hit it. I miss you all!"

Like all Hollywood productions, filming of the next tenth season of American horror story he's in limbo, with no start date set yet.