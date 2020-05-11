Southland Families celebrates Mother's Day during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

Coronavirus: Jonas Brothers, President of the New York Giants donates $ 1 million combined to the Angeleno Fund; The city reports an unemployment rate of 24%While Mayor Eric Garcetti said he would no longer hold daily briefings, opting instead for communication as needed, those who want to keep up-to-date with the latest can subscribe to receive online notifications.
%MINIFYHTML1083355b7ea6465b1c194a6e98e9cd8a16%
Vanessa Bryant sues LASD over photos of Kobe crash scene shared by MPs, according to reportLos Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed in March that eight officers were involved in sharing graphic photos of the helicopter crash. It is not clear if and how they were punished.