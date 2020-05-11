Southern Charm Star apologizes for racially offensive messages

Southern charm& # 39; s Kathryn Dennis I forgot … well, the charm.
Reality TV star Bravo has run into trouble and is now apologizing for his racially "offensive,quot; messages he sent to the radio host, Tamika Gadsden.
For some background: Over the weekend, the host of the radio show called the owner of a beauty salon in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, for organizing a "Trump Boat Parade."
"In Charleston you learn, fairly quickly, that the face of White Supremacy resembles that of boutique owners and glitzy doormen." Tamika shared on Twitter, along with screenshots of the salon owner event that was originally posted on Instagram Stories.
She added: "This is Katie Shields, owner of Mylk Bar on Mt. Nice. She is organizing a MAGA nautical meeting with her friends. Katie is reprehensible. "
So how does the Southern charm star fits into this? Not long after, Tamika posted her Instagram conversation with Kathryn on the matter.
"I don't think I gave him the answer he wanted." the radio announcer wrote in reference to the Southern charm Star messages.
Some of the Instagram DMs show Kathryn asking Tamika, "Why are they calling us 'white people?' That's so racist." Another Bravolebrity message says, "What a man, you're crazy!"
Kathryn apparently did not stop there.
In other messages, Tamika shared online the Southern charm star also wrote: "Grow a pair."
She added: "This is how seriously I take this,quot; and also included an emoji monkey. Another answer said: "You will learn."
Tamika turned to Twitter to criticize the personality of reality shows for her Instagram messages.
"This is what happens when a black woman in #Charleston speaks out against white supremacy in the form of MAGA protests," said Tamika. read subtitle, along with a screenshot of her Instagram exchange with Kathryn.
She continued, "My comments on: Mylk Bar prompted this @BravoTV @KathrynDennis 'actor' to tease me with monkey emojis on my DMs. Along with a host of other names."
In light of the messages that emerge, the Southern charm Star issued an apology.
"I want to admit that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt," he said. expressed on Monday. "Although the context was not my intention, there is no,quot; yes and yes or buts "to excuse me … part 1,quot;.
Adding, "Part 2: … I didn't think about it, and it was and is wrong. I know I'm not that person. I know and I will do better."
