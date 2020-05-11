Southern Charm Star apologizes for racially offensive messages

Southern charm& # 39; s Kathryn Dennis I forgot … well, the charm.

Reality TV star Bravo has run into trouble and is now apologizing for his racially "offensive,quot; messages he sent to the radio host, Tamika Gadsden.

For some background: Over the weekend, the host of the radio show called the owner of a beauty salon in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, for organizing a "Trump Boat Parade."

"In Charleston you learn, fairly quickly, that the face of White Supremacy resembles that of boutique owners and glitzy doormen." Tamika shared on Twitter, along with screenshots of the salon owner event that was originally posted on Instagram Stories.

She added: "This is Katie Shields, owner of Mylk Bar on Mt. Nice. She is organizing a MAGA nautical meeting with her friends. Katie is reprehensible. "

So how does the Southern charm star fits into this? Not long after, Tamika posted her Instagram conversation with Kathryn on the matter.