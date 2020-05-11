Sonoma Farmers Market reopens with new location, new rules – Up News Info San Francisco

SONOMA (KPIX 5) – A farmers' market in North Bay was undergoing some major changes Tuesday to keep customers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Combining social distancing with a farmers market is a bit of an experiment. Although there weren't that many people there at first, the changes seemed to be working so far.

There were a number of big changes for the Tuesday Night Plaza Farmer's Market in Sonoma. The market is not held in the picturesque town square, it is no longer night, there is no live music and no wine is served. Due to concerns about COVID-19 restrictions, the City of Sonoma took over the operation of the market and moved it to the parking lot of the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall.

"It's not the most beautiful of spaces, but you know, everywhere in Sonoma it's pretty beautiful," said Sonoma Mayor Logan Harvey. "This is the most beautiful parking lot in the county, huh, definitely!"

Social distancing requirements required special lines painted on the asphalt to ensure everyone was 6 feet away. There's also a long, elaborate reference line that swings back and forth for yards just to enter the market.

Once inside, customers follow the painted path to each supplier, which must be kept 10 feet from each other.

Farmers Market manager Chris Welch knows it will be a fit for regular buyers.

"It is going to require a lot of monitoring and help people figure it out," Welch said.

The market will not be as social as it used to be. Don't hang out; Organizers want customers to come in, get their things, and get out to reduce the risk of contact that COVID-19 could spread.

Still, vendors like Melissa Bucklin with Oak Hill Farms were happy to return to business.

"So I wasn't expecting all of this, so this is a good sign," Bucklin said.

Another passing neighbor said he was glad to see the settings too

"Since Corona is working, it brings a little bit of firmness," he said. "People can do the things they love."

Another Sonoma farmers market that queues regularly reminds of the old farmers market.

"It tends to be a party on Tuesday nights. This is a whole new setup for us, but it will be nice to get fresh fruits and vegetables," he said.

It may have been relatively slow on Tuesday, but organizers believe that once word gets out about the new location, that will change.