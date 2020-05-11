Snoop Dogg urges Tidal to stop pushing the & # 39; Gooba & # 39; by 6ix9ine

WENN / Instagram

After Tekashi's new single broke YouTube's record for the most-viewed hip-hop video in a 24-hour span, Snoop rants online: "All of these media makes snitching great."

Snoop dogg implored bosses in the Tidal broadcast service to "stop pressing" Tekashi 6ix9ineThe new music, as the rapper embarked on a comeback after his release from prison.

The rapper is currently under house arrest after being released from prison earlier this year to serve the remainder of his sentence on charges related to organized crime gangs, firearm crimes and drug trafficking in New York at home in amid the coronavirus crisis.

The star, the real name Daniel Hernández, testified conspicuously against other members of the Nine Trey Gang in February 2019 in exchange for a reduced sentence on extortion charges, and Snoop is one of many who have lashed out at Tekashi's attempts to relive your career.

After releasing the new single "Gooba," which broke YouTube's record for the most-viewed hip-hop video within 24 hours, Snoop commented in an Instagram post shared by Elliott Wilson, chief content officer for Tidal: "You should stop pressing this (rat)."

"All of these media makes snitching great. I'm old school. F ** k 69 and everyone pushing their line right now, all New York GZs feel me on this and if you don't ** k u2 ".

Addressing the ancient Tekashi dispute with meek mill, the hit maker added, "@meekmill if you let tucka fuck you. I love you because you will stay free of sucka."

Tekashi made his much-talked-about return to the public with an Instagram Live session on Friday (May 8), which broke another record after attracting an audience of two million fans.