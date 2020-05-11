Snapdragon 768G will bring impressive performance to affordable 5G androids – BGR

Qualcomm introduced a new mobile processor for affordable mid-range Android smartphones.

The Snapdragon 768G supports 5G and 120Hz displays worldwide, and features a faster CPU and GPU.

The first phone to run on the 768G processor will be Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition phone.

Price may be an even more important factor when buying a new phone this year, as the new coronavirus health crisis had a massive impact on the economy. As a result, smartphone sales are not working very well, and that's not surprising. Millions of people have lost their jobs, so buying a new phone won't be a priority for quite some time. Apple has just released a budget iPhone that is unrivaled on the other side. The iPhone SE 2020 offers the same performance as iPhone 11 phones, but it costs only $ 399, which is a great price to pay for a device that will last for several years. Android phone makers have plenty of new mid-range deals for buyers looking for affordable phones, and the upcoming $ 399 Pixel 4a will be an example of that. But mid-range Android is about to improve thanks to a new Qualcomm chip that will support 120Hz, 5G displays worldwide and have better gaming performance.

The Snapdragon 768G is the successor to the 765G chip that was introduced just a few months ago alongside the flagship Snapdragon 865. As the name suggests, the new chip is a variation on the previous chipset, it is supposed to offer several improvements.

First off, we're looking for global 5G support, which Qualcomm says is to be expected from the 768G. That's thanks to a built-in Snapdragon X52 modem that supports 5G mmWave and sub-6GHz versions, as well as independent and non-independent 5G networks.

The other update is about performance. The new 7nm chip features an updated Adreno 620 GPU that's supposed to be 15% faster. The chip's clock speed has also seen a similar increase in performance, reaching 2.8GHz from 2.4GHz.

Qualcomm says the phone will support "immersive gaming," which includes support for displays with high refresh rates, up to 120Hz, like the flagship Galaxy S20 series that oscillates with the more expensive Snapdragon 865 processor.

The Snapdragon 765 processor is already powering several midrange, including the LG Velvet that launched a few days ago. The 765G version of the chip is rumored to be used inside the upcoming Pixel 5 phone. If those rumors are accurate, the Pixel 5 will be Pixel's first new flagship not to rock high-end components.

The first phone to incorporate the new Snapdragon 768G chip is the Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition, an Android phone that will launch on May 14 in China, by xda-developers. The phone will start at 1,999 yuan ($ 282), with a 6.67-inch Full HD piercing screen with dual front cameras, 120Hz refresh rate, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, triple-lens rear camera system, 5G, 4,500 mAh battery and 30W fast charge. It is unclear when the new Xiaomi phone will be launched in international markets.

