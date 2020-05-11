Small-town barber wins early victory in fight to stay open

DETROIT (AP) – A judge on Monday refused to detain a defiant Michigan man who reopened his barbershop despite a state order that has closed business for weeks due to the coronavirus.

The judge rejected a request for a restraining order and said Karl Manke deserves a hearing if the state wants to close its business in Owosso, a small town 40 miles (65 km) northeast of the state Capitol.

The 77-year-old man has become a symbol of resistance to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's radical order of residence and other restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.

"I entered this last Monday alone, thinking that I am going to swing only in the wind," said Manke, lowering his mask and fighting back tears. "I can't believe the support I got. It's overwhelming."

Supporters outside his store chanted, “Karl! Karl!

Manke reopened his barbershop on May 4, saying he was dejected from not working and that he could make his own decisions.

Manke received a cease and desist order from state regulators last week. Separately, the police have given him at least two fines for minor offenses. Meanwhile, people from all over Michigan have filled their store waiting for a haircut.

"I'm going to stay open until Jesus comes," Manke promised.

On Monday the governor was asked about the barber.

“I also know many people who could use a haircut, yours really included, as well as my husband. … I hope people follow the law, "Whitmer said." These executive orders are not a suggestion. They are not optional. They are not helpful advice. "

State regulators consider hairdressing to be a public health hazard due to the pandemic and will seek a court hearing as soon as possible, said Ryan Jarvi, spokesman for the attorney general's office.

Manke's attorney, Dave Kallman, said the state has gone too far.

"If you can walk the halls of Walmart, you can walk the halls of Karl's barbershop and practice the same physical distance, wash your hands, all the things we've been hearing over and over again," said Kallman.

