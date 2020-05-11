Slack's new iPhone app hits the App Store before official launch

Slack announced a redesigned iPhone app with a new navigation bar at the bottom of the app in today's update notes. However, it looks like the redesign is still being implemented, even if you have upgraded to the latest version of the app, me and another Edge colleague doesn't have it yet, for example.

The new look seems to align the iPhone app with the Android redesign that launched on May 5. "Previously, it was difficult to get to the top four things people do on mobile devices," Slack said in the App Store update notes. "We've fixed this with a nifty new navigation bar at the bottom of the app that it contains: a Home view for your sidebar, DMs (still in the most recent list first), Mentions (to get up to speed quickly) and You (because you are great) (and also because setting your status / preferences on mobile had to be easier) ".

Here are some screenshots from the App Store of what the redesign looks like:

The update also adds a floating compose button in many places in the app, as well as the ability to sort your channels on the "Home,quot; tab, much like how you can sort your channels in Slack's recent desktop redesign. You may also need to readjust some of your muscle memory when using the app, as some of the gliding behaviors have changed. "Swiping right will now reveal your workspace and preferences, and swiping left will take you back to the last conversation you were in," Slack says in the update notes. The update seems specific to the iPhone version of the app, which means the iPad version remains the same for now.

If you don't have the redesign yet, the update will likely be available more widely soon, as Slack has already introduced all the new features of the update on the App Store.