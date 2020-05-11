Sheriff: Man sustains serious injuries after rollover accident in Duluth – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – St. Louis County authorities say a 31-year-old man is seriously injured after a rollover accident Saturday morning in Duluth.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, officers responded at approximately 9:37 a.m. a single vehicle rollover in the 8400 block of Pequaywan Lake Road.

Upon arrival, the agents located the driver of the vehicle, identified as Bud Kuettel, being attended by the first responders from the Pequaywan municipality. Authorities say Kuettel was traveling south on Pequaywan Lake Road at high speed when he pulled off the road on the right hand side, hit an inlet sewer and was thrown into the air.

According to a witness, the vehicle rolled several times and landed in an upright position.

Kuettel was flown to a Duluth hospital with serious injuries. His condition is unknown at this time. Authorities say the Superior man was wearing a seat belt when he crashed.

Speed ​​is believed to be a contributing factor in the accident, the sheriff's office said.