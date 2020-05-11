Shelley Luther's hair salon in Texas became a battle cry for freedom

Shelley Luther, the owner of Salon À La Mode Image: Associated Press

In late April, Shelley Luther, a Dallas-based salon owner, header an "Open Texas" rally in the city of Frisco, speaking to a crowd of about 250 who had gathered in front of the town hall. The crowd was raucous: some carried Trump campaign flags, while others waved yellow "Don't Step On Me" flags, standard paraphernalia in these morbid protests demanding an end to orders to stay home Around the country. Few, of course, wore masks; people felt free to be close to others and to encourage; Almost everyone who gathered was white.

Luther was there to talk about what she saw as a violation of her rights: defying both state governor Greg Abbott's order to close nonessential businesses and a Dallas County directive, he had reopened his salon, Salon À La Mode, that week. . A Dallas County judge, Clay Jenkins, had sent him an order to once again close his classroom, a directive that Luther had ignored. On the day of the "Open Texas" protest, Luther took the stage, with his highlighted blonde hair partially tied up and a black jacket over his pink shirt.

"I just want to say that I'm no one special. I just know I have rights, you have rights to feed your children and generate income, and anyone who wants to take away those rights is wrong," he said. said to applause. (Apparently, these rights were extended to take a cruise, which she did it in March, even when the pandemic was at its height.) Luther referred to his father, who had been in the Navy. "He didn't leave our family when we were little and just watched us grow up for this shit to happen," he said forcefully. We need to "take back our country," said Luther, whom he did not specify, although it is easy to suspect that he had Judge Clay Jenkins, who is black, in mind, as he took out the cease and desist order that Jenkins had sent him and kept it in the air.

"Break!" Someone called out to the crowd, and Luther did just that, before throwing the pieces of paper at the audience, with great applause. "Come get him, Judge Clay Jenkins," Luther yelled into the microphone, making a play on the unofficial motto of the state, "come and take it." It would have been more appropriate for Governor Abbott to be the target of his anger; after all, it was Abbott who had issued the state report. to temporarily close businesses like your salon. But her logic was clear, but odious: Jenkins was the official who had asked her to close the store, it was an easier narrative to blame a black man and a Democrat, than to question the state's white Republican. governor. "Come and get it. I won't close my room," he added.

What happened next turned Luther into a conservative martyr and hero: the following Tuesday, the city of Dallas requested and received a restraining order against Luther when she ignored another cease and desist letter. After she continued to keep her living room open, arguing that "What they are doing is totally unconstitutional", she was arrested and was sentenced seven days in jail, along with a $ 7,000 fine. By then, Luther's story had spread throughout the ecosystem on the right, with regular mentions in Fox News, a to visit from Sarah Palin to the drawing room, and donations from across the country to a fundraiser that, oddly enough, had been established for Luther days before she spoke at the Frisco protest, one that ultimately raised more than $ 500,000. While Luther constantly argued that he needed to reopen because his stylists were hungry and he needed to pay not only his employees but also their bills, he was actually in a very different financial situation, in addition to the money raised through it online. Luther had to raise funds received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, which should have allowed you to continue paying your employees, even with your classroom closed.

No one should be serving prison or prison in the midst of a pandemic that has devastated correctional facilities; It is equally true that Luther, unlike the vast majority of the state's incarcerated people, received extremely special treatment from the trifecta of idiots who sit comfortably at the top of the state's political food chain, a fleet of Republicans who they joined in his defense, ignoring the inconvenient fact that the orders he was challenging came from them.

Attorney General Ken Paxton demanded his "immediate release," describing his time in prison as a "political trick," and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick. engaged in a real political trick paying her a fine of $ 7,000 and volunteering "to be placed under house arrest" instead. (I guess going to jail would have been a step too far even for Patrick, a man who has repeatedly offered to die to save the economy.) Governor Abbott, tuned in as usual to the direction the conservative winds are blowing, reversed his earlier decision to keep classrooms closed and allowed them to reopen earlier than originally planned, and also modified its original executive order to, in his words, "ensure that confinement is not a punishment for violating an order" and make it retroactive, freeing Abbott from his seven-day sentence. Luther was not a "hardened criminal," she wrote, she was a "business owner," a revealing statement that demonstrated a very specific idea of ​​who she classifies as legal.

On Thursday Luther was released; On Friday, Ted Cruz stopped by his salon to cut his hair.

That Luther has become a conservative hero is not a surprise. The formula to become a martyr is easily replicated, if it fits the mold (white and, ideally, female, blonde): engage in wildly irresponsible, racist, or sexist behavior, and then frame subsequent rejection as a personal attack and political, an affront to your freedom. During the covid-19 pandemic, one of those fundamental freedoms has been the right to cut your hair and stand out.

If a large number of Americans have complained about their inability to go to the salon during the pandemic, it has been largely white citizens who have framed their inability to maintain personal hygiene as a political attack on their civil liberties. Supporting the wildly malleable nature of the white conservative fuss is what the New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie, writing about the protests against the blockade, described like the twin meanings of whiteness: the ability to be free from "domination and control" and its downside, the "right to control the presence and life of non-whites". Bouie continued: "More than a burden, restrictions become an intolerable violation of the social contract as these Americans understand it."

How else to understand why beauty salons and the right to continue to operate, if you are an owner, or to go through salon doors and get a wash, cut and foil, if you are a customer, have now been turned into a rallying cry, marking the salon as The last stage for the right-wing culture war? "I want a haircut" read the protest poster of a middle-aged blond white woman with the exact haircut one would expect, clinging to a rally in a wealthy Wisconsin suburb demanding that her governor lift her order to stay home. I could also have written, "I agree that others die as long as I can cut my split ends."

There is something luxurious about the haircut, manicure, or massage process. For some, particularly black women, a sharp hairstyle is a expression of identity and trust in a world that too often tries to deny you your humanity.

But where many see a trip to a salon as just that, a luxury, a time for rare mimes, for the wealthy conservative woman, it is a basic right granted by God that should never be denied. (After all, black women have not taken to the streets protesting their right to have their hair done.) As a hairstylist and anonymous owner in Georgia saying the New Yorker"It's pretty silly to insist on a haircut right now. But, you have to understand, my clientele is very privileged. For them, this is a great sacrifice, going without a haircut."

From this distorted perspective, isn't Luther an essential worker?

From this distorted perspective, isn't Luther an essential worker? Her story, perfectly designed to generate outrage from the right, perfectly follows two parallel stories driven by the right: that Temporarily pausing some business is a violation of civil liberties, and that the real pain of the covid-19 pandemic is our inability to work, narratives that allow conservatives to reconfigure orders aimed at keeping people safe as tyranny. These small businesses are being hurt by these orders, so the story continues, hurting both the owners and their workers. It has a core of ugly truth, but it is a truth that only exists because our political elites, the Republicans and a fair share of Democrats, have refused to lobby for the financial support needed for families and small businesses that would really allow us weather the pandemic safely, without worrying about how to pay the bills.

But Luther is fine. The same cannot be said of others for whom the decision to reopen or return to work is fraught with poor decisions. Like Heather Manto, the owner of a salon in Austin, Put it"We have gone six weeks without money. We have had very little support in all of this because we are service-based." Manto added, "For many contractors, there are no health benefits or retirement plans. I do what I bring. What do you do if you live from paycheck to paycheck?" That's a question Luther has probably never asked himself.